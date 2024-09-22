Local Father and Son Tire Shop Thrives Amid Looming Recession

Barney's Tire and Wheel, a family-owned shop in Temecula, is seeing increased business despite the looming recession. Known for its fair pricing, exceptional service, and deep community ties, the shop offers tire services and specializes in lift and lowering kits for trucks and SUVs. Co-owned by a father and son team, Barney's reputation for honesty and customer care has helped it stand out against larger competitors. Since 1996, the shop has served the Temecula Valley, offering a trustworthy alternative for local drivers seeking quality and transparency.
TEMECULA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As economic uncertainty looms, Barney's Tire and Wheel, a beloved father-and-son tire shop in Temecula, is experiencing a surge in business. The shop's commitment to community, fair pricing, and exceptional service is resonating with customers seeking value and trustworthiness in challenging times.
"We've always believed in treating our customers like family," says co-owner of Barney's Tire and Wheel. "In today's economy, people are looking for more than just a good deal – they want a shop they can trust, with people who genuinely care about their needs."
Barney's Tire and Wheel has been serving the Temecula Valley since 1996, building a reputation for honesty, integrity, and quality workmanship. The shop offers a wide range of tire brands and services, including alignments, rotations, and repairs. They also specialize in lift kits and lowering kits, catering to the diverse needs of truck and SUV owners in the region.
"We're seeing a lot of customers who are tired of being overcharged by big-name tire shops," says co-owner. "They appreciate our transparent pricing and the fact that we take the time to explain their options and help them make informed decisions."
With its deep community roots and commitment to customer satisfaction, Barney's Tire and Wheel is proving that local businesses can not only survive but thrive in a challenging economic climate.
About Barney's Tire and Wheel
Contact:
Barney's Tire and Wheel
27584 Commerce Center Dr, Temecula, CA 92590
(951) 676-6010
https://www.barneystireandwheel.com/
Media Contact:
Sienna Creative LLC
Media Contact
Alexis Samuels, Sienna Creative LLC, 1 (951) 595-7710, [email protected], www.siennacreativedigital.com
