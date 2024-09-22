Local Father and Son Tire Shop Thrives Amid Looming Recession

"In today's economy, people are looking for more than just a good deal – they want a shop they can trust, with people who genuinely care about their needs." - Co-owner, Barney's Tire and Wheel Post this

Barney's Tire and Wheel has been serving the Temecula Valley since 1996, building a reputation for honesty, integrity, and quality workmanship. The shop offers a wide range of tire brands and services, including alignments, rotations, and repairs. They also specialize in lift kits and lowering kits, catering to the diverse needs of truck and SUV owners in the region.

"We're seeing a lot of customers who are tired of being overcharged by big-name tire shops," says co-owner. "They appreciate our transparent pricing and the fact that we take the time to explain their options and help them make informed decisions."

With its deep community roots and commitment to customer satisfaction, Barney's Tire and Wheel is proving that local businesses can not only survive but thrive in a challenging economic climate.

About Barney's Tire and Wheel

Barney's Tire and Wheel is a family-owned and operated tire shop located in Temecula, CA. They have been serving Temecula, Murrieta, Fallbrook, Wildomar, and surrounding areas since 1996. Barney's offers a wide selection of tires, wheels, and automotive services, specializing in lift kits and lowering kits.

Contact:

Barney's Tire and Wheel

27584 Commerce Center Dr, Temecula, CA 92590

(951) 676-6010

https://www.barneystireandwheel.com/

Media Contact:

Sienna Creative LLC

[email protected]

Media Contact

Alexis Samuels, Sienna Creative LLC, 1 (951) 595-7710, [email protected], www.siennacreativedigital.com

SOURCE Barney's Tire and Wheel