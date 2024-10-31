Local Government Information Systems (LOGIS) selects SpryPoint as Utility Solutions provider to enhance customer experience for their members

Highlights our selection and partnership with LOGIS for SpryCIS (customer information system), SpryEngage (customer portal), SpryMobile (mobile field service), and SpryIDM (interval data management). Post this

"We quickly recognized that LOGIS embodies the ideal membership for collaboration with SpryPoint. LOGIS employs a forward-thinking vision that invests in technology and software to provide best-in-class solutions that improve the lives of both its member's employees and the local communities they serve," Kyle Strang, SpryPoint CEO shared, "Through this partnership, member utilities within LOGIS can leverage a trusted relationship, alleviate operational challenges, and deliver an exceptional customer experience using SpryPoint's suite of cloud-native products".

Chris Miller, Executive Director of LOGIS commented, "When LOGIS began searching for a new utility CIS system, we conducted a comprehensive review of numerous solutions that might meet our business customers' everyday needs. SpryPoint emerged as the only product that would replace our legacy system and provide enhanced capabilities that we had sought for many years. Our partnership with SpryPoint strategically positions us to help local communities thrive for the foreseeable future."

LOGIS member projects are underway with the cities of Waconia and Maple Grove.

About LOGIS

Founded in 1972, LOGIS was created out of individual necessity but continued to grow and evolve through successful collaboration. In the late 1960's and early 1970's, local governments struggled to meet their technology needs due to high costs and a lack of software geared towards their unique environment. The solution was to combine resources from multiple government agencies to develop software that met those needs. LOGIS was created to carry out that objective. We understand local government because we are local government. We're an extension of our members' staff and helping them succeed is our number one priority.

LOGIS employs a diverse workforce with varied experience, skillsets, and perspectives. We're committed to providing avenues for personal and professional growth, and opportunities for career advancement. Each employee is asked to participate in our planning processes to ensure member outcomes are improved, and our long-term strategies are fulfilled.

About SpryPoint

SpryPoint is the leading provider of software for public utilities, focusing on delivering innovative and efficient technologies to enable exceptional customer service while optimizing operations. With a robust product line that addresses everything from customer information systems to field service management, SpryPoint is at the forefront of the digital transformation in the utilities sector. To learn more about SpryPoint, please visit us at sprypoint.com, by phone at 1-855-879-7779 (855-TRY-SPRY) or [email protected].

