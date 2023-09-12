Local Hospital to Drive Patient Satisfaction Through New Dining Initiative

I trust Culinary Services Group as a partner because they are big enough to support us and deliver on their promises, yet small enough to care. Tweet this

One of the first impressions a hospital makes on their patients and visitors is the quality of their food. After lengthy discussions and research, it was easy to see that the values of Culinary Services Group aligned with those of T.J. Regional Health.

Culinary Services Group aims to drive patient satisfaction through fresh, new menus that align with current food trends. The company will use technology to improve the overall dining experience. For patients, bedside orders will soon be placed using tablets. The company will install a state-of-the-art Point-of-Sale System at the hospital's cafeteria-style retail space and its two bistro-style cafes. The new system will not only track revenues accurately, but it will provide consumer insights allowing the company to tailor its menus and offerings to the surrounding community. The enhanced dining program also offers T.J. Regional the opportunity to give back to the local community by partnering with Culinary Services Group on community outreach opportunities.

"Community Outreach is one of the pillars of this organization, and the partnership with CSG will allow us to do even more outreach in the communities we serve," Lee said.

Culinary Services Group first entered the Kentucky market in 2021 and is invested in growing its regional footprint. The food service company exclusively serves hospitals, senior living, and behavioral health facilities through a unique approach. Each location they serve receives a customized menu, tailored to the preferences of its patients and staff while accounting for regional preferences and cooking styles. The company is also at the forefront of new technologies and innovative methods of food service through touchscreen devices, state-of-the-art software, and even robotics. To learn more about partnering with Culinary Services Group in Kentucky, please contact their sales team.

