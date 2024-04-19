Local HVAC business owner Martin Hoover elected chairman of the board of Air Conditioning Contractors of America

"I am honored and excited to serve as Chairman this year and hope to continue the momentum of recent past chairs. As a part of ACCA, I stand with thousands of fellow contractors with a common voice, all under one banner." Post this

According to ACCA, Hoover was selected for this honor due to his devotion to key issues

that are at the forefront of ACCA's mission.

"Member leaders like Martin are truly the secret sauce of ACCA," Barton James, president and CEO of ACCA, said. "His passion and understanding of the critical importance of ACCA's fight for our government relations and advocacy work undoubtedly was a key driver in his fellow board members selecting him. Martin also has an incredible passion for insuring quality installation remains a focus of ACCA."

For more than 40 years, Hoover and his wife Gila Ragan Hoover have co-owned and operated Empire, a local heating and cooling company servicing metro Atlanta areas in Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, Forsyth and Gwinnett counties. He has been a member of ACCA for equally as long.

To learn more about Empire, call 404-294-0900 or visit empirehvac.com.

About Empire Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. - Empire Heating and Air

Conditioning, Inc. is based in Decatur, Ga. and was founded in 1985 by Martin and Gila Hoover.

Empire services, installs and repairs all makes and models of heating and air conditioning

equipment, including Daikin VRV and VRF systems, heat pumps and water heaters. All of its senior technicians are NATE (North American Training Excellence) certified. Empire was named a Best of Georgia HVAC business by the Georgia Business Journal in 2023 and has been a recipient of the Angie's List Super Service Award for 15 consecutive years.

