Local HVAC Company Celebrates 10 Years of Growth with Community Trunk-or-Treat Event

Brooks Heating & Air, a top-rated locally owned HVAC company, is celebrating 10 years of serving Northern Virginia with a community Trunk-or-Treat Celebration on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at Trouvaille in Haymarket.

Founded by Prince William County native Kenny Brooks, the company has grown from a small two-man shop to one of the region's fastest-growing home service providers. Brooks Heating & Air has achieved 30% year-over-year growth, now pacing over $4.2 million in revenue, with over 650 Comfort Club members and 500+ 5-star Google reviews.

"We're proud to still be locally owned when so many competitors have been sold to private equity," said Brooks. "This milestone isn't just about us — it's about the community that's supported us. That's why we want to celebrate by giving something fun back to families."

The Trunk-or-Treat Celebration will feature decorated vehicles, free candy for kids, family-friendly activities, local food vendors, local craft beer, and the chance to meet the Brooks Heating & Air team and loads of other local companies.. The event is open to the public and free of charge.

Looking ahead, Brooks Heating & Air plans to expand into plumbing services in 2026 and continue building toward an employee-owned model that allows team members to share in the company's long-term success.

Event Details:

📍 Trouvaille, Haymarket, VA

📅 Saturday, October 25, 2025

🕒 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

🎃 Free and open to the public

About Brooks Heating & Air

Brooks Heating & Air is a locally owned HVAC company based in Manassas, VA. Founded in 2015, the company provides heating, cooling, and indoor air quality solutions across Northern Virginia. Known for its client-first approach, transparent service, and highly trained technicians, Brooks has grown into a trusted community brand while maintaining independence from private equity ownership.

