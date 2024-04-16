Local Infusion Enters the Connecticut Market, Opens Infusion Center in Rocky Hill, the Sixth Location to Open in New England

When patients have a better experience, the outcomes are invariably better — we have consistently seen 98% medication adherence rate and 97/100 patient satisfaction across all of our centers. We are thrilled to offer our services to the patients and providers in the greater Hartford area. Post this

Local Infusion Rocky Hill is located at 1111 Cromwell Avenue, Suite 301 Rocky Hill, CT 06067, right off of I-91, making it easily accessible to the broader Hartford and Central Connecticut area. The location offers convenient parking, with a state-of-the-art center that features eight private suites with WiFi and televisions.

"When we started Local Infusion, we sought to redefine the role infusion centers play in the lives of patients, their families and stakeholders. The Local Infusion model is a truly patient-centric model that delivers better outcomes, with best-in-class clinical quality and patient satisfaction, while saving plans and employers an average of $40k per patient per year", said Woody Baum, Co-Founder & CEO, Local Infusion. "We are excited about our continued expansion into Connecticut with our Rocky Hill location — expanding access to affordable, high-quality infusion therapy care to the greater Hartford, Connecticut community,"

"Our Rocky Hill, Connecticut location represents a milestone in our journey to transform the care experience for patients with chronic conditions. Local Infusion is committed to simplifying the complexities of chronic condition care in collaboration with the patient's care team, ensuring that our patients can focus solely on their health and get back to their daily lives", said Ashley Knapp, Co-Founder, Local Infusion. "When patients have a better experience, the outcomes are invariably better — we have consistently seen 98% medication adherence rate and 97/100 patient satisfaction across all of our centers. We are thrilled to offer our services to the patients and providers in the greater Hartford area."

Local Infusion's modern, technology-driven infusion care centers are known for their beautiful design, seamless patient onboarding and physician referral process, expert clinicians, dedicated infusion guides and an elevated patient experience that feature all private suites and nights/weekends appointment availability.

The Rocky Hill, CT center will be joined by additional openings in the next 12 months as the organization continues to quickly scale its technology-enabled infusion care model.

About Local Infusion

Local Infusion is raising the bar for chronic care management—because patients deserve better. It aims to improve outcomes for patients, save time for physicians and make infusion therapy more affordable for everyone involved. With an industry leading patient satisfaction NPS of 98, while saving an average of $40K per patient annually, Local Infusion is truly setting a new standard for the industry. Through a blend of human-centered design and a people-first culture, Local Infusion puts the "local feel" of community, comfort and connection back into the patient and provider experience with near-home locations in the Northeast U.S. To learn more, visit mylocalinfusion.com. Follow Local Infusion on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

Media Contact

Kamiu Lee, Local Infusion, 1 8445091404, [email protected], mylocalinfusion.com

SOURCE Local Infusion