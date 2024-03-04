Local Infusion Opens Infusion Center in Bangor, Maine, the Fifth Location to Open in New England

We are excited about our continued expansion into Maine with our Bangor location, marking the 5th location we have opened in the Northeast to date — expanding access to affordable, high-quality infusion therapy care to the Maine community Post this

Local Infusion Bangor is located at 625 Broadway, Suite 11, Building A, Bangor, ME 04401, within the Broadway Shopping Center, right off of I-95, making it easily accessible to the broader Northern Maine area. The location offers convenient parking, with a state-of-the-art center that features eight private suites with WiFi and televisions.

"When we started Local Infusion, we sought to redefine the role infusion centers play in the lives of patients, their families and stakeholders. The Local Infusion model is a truly patient-centric model that delivers better outcomes, with best-in-class clinical quality and patient satisfaction, while saving plans and employers an average of $40k per patient per year", said Woody Baum, Founder & CEO, Local Infusion. "We are excited about our continued expansion into Maine with our Bangor location, marking the 5th location we have opened in the Northeast to date — expanding access to affordable, high-quality infusion therapy care to the Maine community,"

"We've heard from providers, employers, payers and brokers alike in the Maine community, that there is a need for better options for patients. Our expansion into Northern Maine with our Bangor Location will mean more money in the pockets of Maine families, while worrying less about where or how they are going to get their care," said Lynn Derocher, Executive Director of Partnerships, ME & NH, Local Infusion. "Every aspect of Local Infusion is designed with patients in mind — with nights and weekend appointments and beautiful private suites, to an industry leading average referral-to-scheduling of 6 days (4x faster than the rest of the industry), we make it easy for patients and providers to choose the most affordable setting."

Local Infusion's modern, technology-driven infusion care centers are known for their beautiful design, seamless patient onboarding and physician referral process, expert clinicians, dedicated infusion guides and an elevated patient experience that features private suites and nights/weekends appointment availability.

The Bangor, ME center will be joined by additional openings in the next 12 months as the organization continues to quickly scale its technology-enabled infusion care model.

About Local Infusion

Local Infusion is raising the bar for chronic care management—because patients deserve better. It aims to improve outcomes for patients, save time for physicians and make infusion therapy more affordable for everyone involved. With an industry leading patient satisfaction NPS of 98, while saving an average of $40K per patient annually, Local Infusion is truly setting a new standard for the industry. Through a blend of human-centered design and a people-first culture, Local Infusion puts the "local feel" of community, comfort and connection back into the patient and provider experience with near-home locations in the Northeast U.S. To learn more, visit mylocalinfusion.com. Follow Local Infusion on LinkedIn and Facebook.

