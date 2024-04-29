Local Infusion Opens Infusion Center in New Haven, Connecticut, the Seventh Location to Open in New England

We are excited about our continued expansion into Connecticut with our New Haven location — expanding access to affordable, high-quality infusion therapy care to the great state of Connecticut. Post this

Prior to that, Local Infusion opened its Bangor, ME location in February 2024, South Portland, ME location in August 2023, Augusta, ME location in May 2023, its Bedford, NH location in March 2023, and its Concord, NH location in January 2023.

Local Infusion New Haven is located at 1455 Whalley Avenue, New Haven, CT 06515, right off of Route 15, making it easily accessible to the broader New Haven area. The location offers convenient parking, with a state-of-the-art center that features six private suites with WiFi and televisions.

"We are excited about our continued expansion into Connecticut with our New Haven location — expanding access to affordable, high-quality infusion therapy care to the great state of Connecticut", said Woody Baum, Co-Founder & CEO, Local Infusion. "We started Local Infusion with the belief that patients deserve better. The Local Infusion model is a truly patient-centric model that delivers better outcomes, with best-in-class clinical quality and patient satisfaction, while saving plans and employers an average of $40k per patient per year."

Local Infusion's modern, technology-driven infusion care centers are known for their beautiful design, seamless patient onboarding and physician referral process, expert clinicians, dedicated infusion guides and an elevated patient experience that feature all private suites and nights/weekends appointment availability.

"Local Infusion simplifies the complexities of chronic condition care in close collaboration with the patient's care team, ensuring that our patients can focus on their health and get back to their daily lives", said Ashley Knapp, Co-Founder, Local Infusion. "When patients have a better experience, the outcomes are invariably better — we have consistently seen 98% medication adherence rate and 98/100 patient satisfaction across all of our centers. We are thrilled to offer our services to the patients and providers in the greater New Haven area."

The New Haven, CT center will be joined by additional openings in the next 12 months as the organization continues to quickly scale its technology-enabled infusion care model.

About Local Infusion

Local Infusion is raising the bar for chronic care management—because patients deserve better. It aims to improve outcomes for patients, save time for physicians and make infusion therapy more affordable for everyone involved. With an industry leading patient satisfaction NPS of 98, while saving an average of $40K per patient annually, Local Infusion is truly setting a new standard for the industry. Through a blend of human-centered design and a people-first culture, Local Infusion puts the "local feel" of community, comfort and connection back into the patient and provider experience with near-home locations in the Northeast U.S. To learn more, visit mylocalinfusion.com. Follow Local Infusion on LinkedIn and Facebook.

