Local Infusion Opens Infusion Center in South Portland, Maine, the Fourth Location to Open in New England in 2023

Leading infusion therapy company continues to expand rapidly in Northeastern U.S., opening its fourth location, making comfortable and affordable infusion therapy accessible to patients in Southern Maine

NASHVILLE, TENN., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Local Infusion, a technology-driven provider for patients with chronic autoimmune diseases on specialty infusion therapy, announced the opening of a state-of-the-art infusion center in South Portland, Maine.

Local Infusion South Portland was built to meet the growing demand for world-class infusion care by patients and employers in the area. The opening of Local Infusion South Portland will be the company's fourth location in New England and second location in Maine. Local Infusion previously opened its Augusta, ME location in May 2023, its Bedford, NH location in March 2023, and its Concord, NH location in January 2023.

Local Infusion South Portland is located at 34 Atlantic Place, South Portland, ME 04106, right across from the Maine Mall at the intersection of I-95 and I-295, making it easily accessible to the broader Southern Maine area. The location offers convenient parking, with a state-of-the-art center that features six private suites with WiFi and televisions.

"We're thrilled to expand into Maine with our South Portland location, marking the 4th location we have opened in the last 8 months in the Northeast — expanding access to affordable, high-quality infusion therapy care to the Maine community," said Woody Baum, Founder & CEO, Local Infusion. "The Local Infusion model is a truly patient-centric model that saves plans and employers an average of $40k per patient per year, while also boasting industry leading patient satisfaction scores -- our team is proud to receive an average Patient NPS of 99 vs broader healthcare industry's 58."

"We've heard from providers, employers, payers and brokers alike in the Maine community, that there is a need for better options for patients. Our expansion into South Portland will mean more money in the pockets of Maine families, while infusion patients spend more time with their loved ones, and less time worrying about where or how they are going to get their care," said Lynn Derocher, Executive Director of Partnerships, ME & NH, Local Infusion. "Every aspect of Local Infusion is designed with patients in mind — with night and weekend appointments and beautiful private suites, we make it easy for patients to choose the most affordable setting. We've also integrated technology thoughtfully throughout the patient journey, with a seamless exchange of information between our centers and referring providers. This means referring offices save hours every week on administrative tasks."

Local Infusion's modern, technology-driven infusion care centers are known for their beautiful design, seamless patient onboarding and physician referral process, expert clinicians, dedicated infusion guides and an elevated patient experience that features private suites and nights/weekends appointment availability.

The South Portland, ME center will be joined by additional openings in the next 12 months as the organization continues to quickly scale its technology-enabled infusion care model.

About Local Infusion

Local Infusion is setting a new standard for specialty infusion therapy—because patients deserve better. Through a blend of human-centered design and a people-first culture, Local Infusion puts the "local feel" of community, comfort and connection back into the patient and provider experience. Local Infusion operates in the Northeast U.S., with the goal of improving patient care and outcomes, while saving time for and lowering costs for patients, physicians and payers. To learn more, visit mylocalinfusion.com.

