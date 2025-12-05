Local Ivy League Entrepreneur Launches TOGETHER WE RISE, JAMAICA After Raising $17,000 For Hurricane Victims

"When you buy a print, you're not just collecting great art… you're helping a family start again." Post this

In response, McNab decided to launch a GoFundMe campaign that has raised nearly $17,000 from over 100 supporters in one month, with a goal of $20,000 by December 31st to rebuild his uncle's home and support other families facing similar hardship.

"This isn't just a fundraiser," McNab said. "It's a lifeline, and every donation is a reminder that Jamaica's heartbeat is strong, loud, and unbreakable. When my family lost everything, strangers and alumni friends from MIT and Yale stepped in to lift them up. Now, Together We Rise, Jamaica is here to lift up the entire island."

A MOVEMENT BUILT FROM ART, HOPE & COMMUNITY

Together We Rise, Jamaica transforms real photos and survivor stories from the storm into limited-edition digital art created by talented Caribbean and Jamaican artists. Each piece captures the courage of families rebuilding their lives, turning heartbreak into healing and disaster into inspiration.

The artwork is available in multiple formats, including:

Instant digital downloads

20" × 16" canvas prints

T-shirts

Coffee mugs

Each sale directly funds rebuilding efforts, and the collection has arrived just in time for the holidays, making it a meaningful Christmas gift for:

Art lovers

Home décor shoppers

Island lovers

Jamaicans and the Caribbean diaspora

Philanthropists

Anyone seeking gifts with real-world impact

"When you buy a print, you're not just collecting art… you're collecting courage," McNab said. "You're helping a family start again."

A CALL FOR CORPORATE PARTNERSHIPS & SPONSORS

As the impact of Hurricane Melissa continues to unfold, Together We Rise, Jamaica is actively seeking corporate partners and sponsorship opportunities. Businesses can support rebuilding efforts through:

Buying artwork in bulk for holiday gifting

Matching donation programs

Sponsoring relief supplies

Funding home reconstruction

Corporate philanthropy partnerships

Partnerships will directly support families in Black River and other storm-ravaged areas who still lack stable shelter, electricity, food, and safe drinking water.

ABOUT TOGETHER WE RISE, JAMAICA

Together We Rise, Jamaica is a digital storytelling and art platform dedicated to transforming the resilience of Jamaican families into powerful art pieces and impact stories. Each image reflects a moment of heartbreak, hope, and rebirth during or after Hurricane Melissa. Founded by Cornelius Colin McNab, a Jamaican-born Yale graduate and humanitarian, Together We Rise, Jamaica exists to turn tragedy into triumph; one digital print, one rebuilt home, and one act of kindness at a time.

