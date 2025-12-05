Local Ivy League Entrepreneur Launches TOGETHER WE RISE, JAMAICA After Raising $17,000 For Hurricane Victims

After raising $17,000 in just one month to help families devastated by Hurricane Melissa, local Ivy League graduate Cornelius Colin McNab has launched Together We Rise, Jamaica - a powerful digital art initiative turning real stories of loss and resilience into hope, funding, and life-changing support. This extraordinary fusion of humanitarian relief and art is rapidly becoming a movement.
ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A powerful new humanitarian initiative, Together We Rise, Jamaica, has officially launched to help rebuild communities devastated by Hurricane Melissa, the strongest storm ever to strike Jamaica. Founded by Cornelius Colin McNab, an Ivy League graduate of Yale University who was born in Jamaica and immigrated to the United States as a young boy, Together We Rise, Jamaica is a bold movement combining compassion, storytelling, and digital art to turn tragedy into hope.
Hurricane Melissa tore through Jamaica with catastrophic force, destroying homes, livestock, schools, churches, and the stability that many families depended on. For McNab, the devastation was personal: his own family in Black River lost the roof over their heads in one day, along with their animals, food stores, and sense of safety.
In response, McNab decided to launch a GoFundMe campaign that has raised nearly $17,000 from over 100 supporters in one month, with a goal of $20,000 by December 31st to rebuild his uncle's home and support other families facing similar hardship.
"This isn't just a fundraiser," McNab said. "It's a lifeline, and every donation is a reminder that Jamaica's heartbeat is strong, loud, and unbreakable. When my family lost everything, strangers and alumni friends from MIT and Yale stepped in to lift them up. Now, Together We Rise, Jamaica is here to lift up the entire island."
A MOVEMENT BUILT FROM ART, HOPE & COMMUNITY
Together We Rise, Jamaica transforms real photos and survivor stories from the storm into limited-edition digital art created by talented Caribbean and Jamaican artists. Each piece captures the courage of families rebuilding their lives, turning heartbreak into healing and disaster into inspiration.
The artwork is available in multiple formats, including:
- Instant digital downloads
- 20" × 16" canvas prints
- T-shirts
- Coffee mugs
Each sale directly funds rebuilding efforts, and the collection has arrived just in time for the holidays, making it a meaningful Christmas gift for:
- Art lovers
- Home décor shoppers
- Island lovers
- Jamaicans and the Caribbean diaspora
- Philanthropists
- Anyone seeking gifts with real-world impact
"When you buy a print, you're not just collecting art… you're collecting courage," McNab said. "You're helping a family start again."
A CALL FOR CORPORATE PARTNERSHIPS & SPONSORS
As the impact of Hurricane Melissa continues to unfold, Together We Rise, Jamaica is actively seeking corporate partners and sponsorship opportunities. Businesses can support rebuilding efforts through:
- Buying artwork in bulk for holiday gifting
- Matching donation programs
- Sponsoring relief supplies
- Funding home reconstruction
- Corporate philanthropy partnerships
Partnerships will directly support families in Black River and other storm-ravaged areas who still lack stable shelter, electricity, food, and safe drinking water.
ABOUT TOGETHER WE RISE, JAMAICA
Together We Rise, Jamaica is a digital storytelling and art platform dedicated to transforming the resilience of Jamaican families into powerful art pieces and impact stories. Each image reflects a moment of heartbreak, hope, and rebirth during or after Hurricane Melissa. Founded by Cornelius Colin McNab, a Jamaican-born Yale graduate and humanitarian, Together We Rise, Jamaica exists to turn tragedy into triumph; one digital print, one rebuilt home, and one act of kindness at a time.
