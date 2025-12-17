Local Law Firm Sponsors December 17th Trans-Siberian Orchestra Performance at MVP Arena in Support of Special Olympics New York

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Special Olympics New York

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harding Mazzotti LLP is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the December 17th performance of Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghost of Christmas Eve at the MVP Arena in Albany at 7 p.m. on December 17. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Special Olympics of New York State as part of the firm's ongoing support of Special Olympians and the pursuit of their dreams.

Paul Harding, managing partner of Harding Mazzotti LLP, said, "We couldn't be more excited to sponsor the Capital Region leg of Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Ghost of Christmas Eve tour. Trans-Siberian Orchestra's high-energy family-friendly musical extravaganza is the perfect way to ring in the holiday season while at the same time raising money to support the dreams of New York's Special Olympians. We hope you'll join us for this unforgettable evening of music, lights, and majesty loved by people of all ages."

Founded in 1996 by Paul O'Neill, Trans-Siberian Orchestra fuses rock and classical music, paired with breathtaking light shows, to create a critically acclaimed Christmas experience that offers something for everyone. Heralded as an "arena rock juggernaut" by the Washington Post and ranked as one of the top 25 ticket-selling bands in the first decade of the new millennium by Billboard Magazine and Pollstar, Trans-Siberia Orchestra provides a musical experience unlike any other that has fans returning year after year to witness the evolution of their groundbreaking performances and share the experience with the next generation.

Harding Mazzotti helps raise funds throughout the year for Special Olympics New York. In addition to proceeds from ticket sales being earmarked for the organization, the firm provides a matching donation. Earlier this year, Harding Mazzotti sponsored the Drive for Inclusion Car show that raised funds for the cause while giving Special Olympians and their supporters the opportunity to get up close and personal with classic automobiles and super cars. To date, Harding Mazzotti has raised more than $30,000 for Special Olympics New York – not including proceeds from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra show.

About Harding Mazzotti Law Firm Harding Mazzotti, LLP is a legal practice serving clients in New York, Vermont, and Massachusetts with a strong focus on personal injury, negligence, and wrongful death cases. The firm is committed to providing compassionate and experienced legal counsel while advocating for the rights of injured individuals and their families.

