Local Lawyer Gears Up For The Brass Tap Opening in Austin on August 31st

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steve Sheets, a local attorney and current owner of The Brass Tap in Round Rock, Texas, will be opening his second location in early August. The Brass Tap in the Triangle 815 West 47th Street is slated to open on August 31st, bringing 63 craft beer taps, craft cocktails, fine wine and a range of food to the Austin community.

After spending nearly 50 years practicing law, Sheets and his son began looking into bringing a craft beer brewery to their hometown of Round Rock. Now, 11 years later Sheets is opening his second location and expanding his reach to Austin. After seeing strong success with the Round Rock location, Sheets said he looks forward to opening the Austin bar and is optimistic about its potential for success after noticing a wave of excitement from those who live and work in the Austin area.

"I think what sets The Brass Tap apart from most other craft beer bars is that we provide first-class service", said Sheets. "The Brass Tap is an upscale craft beer bar. At the Austin location, we will have 63 taps, which is significantly more than most bars. Our primary focus is craft beer, but we're also a full-service bar with craft cocktails, fine wine and an extensive food menu."

Sheets is excited to continue expanding with The Brass Tap and is looking forward to introducing the concept to the Austin community.

The franchise also entered new target markets this year, with a new The Brass Tap opening in Katy, Texas. This new restaurant will bring increased brand awareness for The Brass Tap, which has scaled to reach 25 states in the South, Midwest and East Coast and continues to expand to more areas of the United States.

"We are fortunate to be growing quickly with operators like Steve," said Brass Tap's CMO Heather Boggs. "We are excited to continue to grow with their team across the greater Austin area."

The Brass Tap is a Tampa-based craft beer bar and entertainment venue known for its extensive localized brewery offerings, specialty cocktails and premium wines paired perfectly with a select menu of upscale shareables. Every location provides a unique space for social gatherings and entertainment, with an unparalleled atmosphere created through live music, trivia, sports, exclusive beer tastings and tap takeovers. For more than 10 years, The Brass Tap has offered franchise opportunities to qualified operators, continuing to grow its family of nearly 50 bars in 16 states. For more information, visit http://thebrasstapfranchise.com/.

FSC Franchise Co. is the industry-leading franchisor behind Beef 'O' Brady's and The Brass Tap, with over 180 locations across the United States. Beef 'O' Brady's, with 143 locations in 21 states, is a family sports pub concept that provides the perfect atmosphere for friends and families to watch the game and grab a bite. The Brass Tap, a craft beer bar and entertainment venue with 40 current locations in 16 states, is known for extensive localized brewery offerings, specialty cocktails and premium wines paired perfectly with a select menu of upscale shareables.

