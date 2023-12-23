Local longtime legal firm Kain & Burke P.C. transforms into Burke, Holguin, and Smith, Unveiling a New Identity for the New Year

We are excited for the community to know that Stephanie and Andy are already established as ethical, distinguished, expert attorneys. Post this

The name change comes after experiencing a significant loss in December of 2022 when its beloved founding partner, William H. Kain III, passed away. Bill Kain had retired in 2020 prior to his passing. A stalwart in the legal community for over four decades, Bill was the catalyst for establishing the firm's reputation for excellence, diligence, and personalized client services beginning in 1977. His long-time partner, Michael Burke, joined him in that endeavor in early 2006, and Kain & Burke was formed on January 1, 2007. Holguin and Smith's partnership with Kain & Burke began back in 2018, although they were associated with the firm for several years before that.

"We wish to continue to honor our late beloved friend and partner, Bill Kain," emphasized Burke. "It is also important that our firm's name reflects the contributions and dedication of our current team. We are excited for the community to know that Stephanie and Andy are already established as ethical, distinguished, expert attorneys. For many years now, they have dedicated themselves to upholding our firm's original mission and values while providing outstanding, client-focused legal services. Bill and I were proud to be associated with Stephanie Holguin and Andy Smith. I remain so."

To learn more about Burke, Holguin, & Smith, or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://Colorado-Legal.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Lewis, Burke, Holguin & Smith, 1 970-241-2969, [email protected], https://colorado-legal.com

SOURCE Burke, Holguin & Smith