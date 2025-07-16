Local Pain Clinic Voted Minnesota's Best for Fifth Consecutive Year

Twin Cities Pain Clinic, a comprehensive interventional pain management organization headquartered in Edina, has earned top honors in the 2025 Star Tribune Minnesota's Best award program. 2025 is the fifth year of the statewide award contest, and Twin Cities Pain Clinic, as well as its ambulatory surgery center affiliate, Twin Cities Surgery Center, have proudly been in the winner's circle every year.

EDINA, Minn., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twin Cities Pain Clinic, a comprehensive interventional pain management organization headquartered in Edina, has earned top honors in the 2025 Star Tribune Minnesota's Best award program. 2025 is the fifth year of the statewide award contest, and Twin Cities Pain Clinic, as well as its ambulatory surgery center affiliate, Twin Cities Surgery Center, have proudly been in the winner's circle every year.

The Minnesota's Best contest is hosted by the Minneapolis Star Tribune each year to determine the best in the state, featuring thousands of businesses in a wide variety of categories. After one month of voting, over 1 million ballots were cast by Minnesota residents before the winners were chosen.

Though the Pain Clinic and Surgery Center categories are always filled with many highly respected and skilled healthcare groups, Twin Cities Pain Clinic and Twin Cities Surgery Center have been able to stand out. With their victory in 2025, Twin Cities Pain Clinic now has four GOLD awards and one SILVER award in the PAIN CLINIC category and one silver award in the MEDICAL PRACTICE category. Twin Cities Surgery Center, meanwhile, has gone undefeated, winning five consecutive GOLD awards in the SURGERY CENTER category.

"We are proud and humbled to receive this amazing honor," said Dr. Andrew Will, founder and Medical Director of Twin Cities Pain Clinic. "There were many very reputable and talented medical groups in the running for this award, and it is a true privilege to be among those recognized this year. We have some of the best and brightest in the industry serving our patients every day, and it's a thrill to know that the people of Minnesota so resoundingly agree with us. Thank you most sincerely to everyone who voted for us. We are grateful for your support"!

Twin Cities Pain Clinic attributes its success to an unwavering commitment to their mission - To provide our patients and community the most innovative, breakthrough treatment options to improve overall health and wellness. With industry-leading expertise, cutting edge treatments, and a patient-centered care focus, Twin Cities Pain Clinic offers patients an unparalleled experience and life-changing results.

Chronic pain affects nearly 21% of adults in the United States, or around 52 million people. Its annual economic burden, including costs for medical care, hospitalizations, medications, and lost productivity, is estimated to be in the hundreds of billions of dollars, more than cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.

Twin Cities Pain Clinic strives to ease those burdens by focusing on innovative, drug-free pain treatments that can offer effective, long-term relief and improved quality of life. These treatments are covered by most insurance plans, the vast majority of which which Twin Cities Pain Clinic accepts at their six metro area locations.

"We are Minnesota's pain management experts," says Dr. Will. "We take that responsibility very seriously as we push the frontiers of pain medicine to seek the best possible treatments for our patients. It is our privilege to serve chronic pain patients throughout Minnesota and beyond, and we look forward to continue earning the right to be called the best pain clinic in the state."

About Twin Cities Pain Clinic

Twin Cities Pain Clinic is a comprehensive pain management organization that has been helping patients achieve relief from chronic pain since 2003. As a leading authority in the field of chronic pain management, our organization is committed to providing every patient with a customized treatment plan consisting of the most advanced and effective therapies to provide optimal outcomes. To learn more or schedule an appointment, go online to www.twincitiespainclinic.com or call (952) 841-2345.

