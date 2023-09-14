Local Paso Robles Horse Sanctuary to Host Pole Barn Benefit Concert

Flag Ranch event to feature musician Dave Tate, local artists and wineries Flag Ranch, a local non-profit focused on elevating the plight of horses, today announced its first fundraising event in its new home in Paso Robles. Flag Ranch is a horse + human collaboratory that takes in and cares for horses who would otherwise be euthanized while offering people opportunities for personal and professional growth through immersive experiences with the horses.

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flag Ranch, a local non-profit focused on elevating the plight of horses, today announced its first fundraising event in its new home in Paso Robles. Flag Ranch is a horse + human collaboratory that takes in and cares for horses who would otherwise be euthanized while offering people opportunities for personal and professional growth through immersive experiences with the horses.

The Pole Barn Benefit Concert will be held on their 50-acre property where the current herd of 50+ horses roam freely. The expansive pole barn will eventually be re-imagined as a gathering place for all kinds of activities from small group experiences, to an educational kitchen for culinary medicine classes, to film screenings and more - all amongst the horses!

Event Details

Thursday, October 5, 6pm-9pm

Tickets: $150 per person, available at flagranch.org/upcomingevents through September 20

Contact: Kimberly Carlisle, 650-868-7245, [email protected]

This event kicks off Flag Ranch's fundraising campaign by featuring the beautiful voice and music of Dave Tate, the work of several local artists including sculptor Abigail Belknap and watercolorist Jenna Hutton and delicious plant-based pairings (with Pasta by Etto) from Pair With Chef Rachel and five fine wineries: Bristols (cider), Maha/Villa Creek, Maddox Meadery, The Royal Nonesuch Farm and Tribeca Wine Collective.

All proceeds benefit Flag Ranch and are partially tax-deductible. Kimberly Carlisle, Co-Founder and Executive Director, says, "We are loving our new home and thrilled to open our gates to our wonderful Paso Robles and SLO county community. In order for us to offer immersive and profound experiences with horses to more people, we need to build more inviting facilities. This benefit concert will be our first big step in doing so."

In addition to providing a safe, natural and loving home for its animals, the ranch offers individuals, families, groups and teams the opportunity to interact with the horses to explore self-awareness and empowerment, develop creativity and intuition, and study their exemplary teamwork and leadership. All experiences take place on the ground; no prior horse experience is needed. For more information, visit flagranch.org.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Carlisle, 1 650-868-7245, theflagfoundation@gmail.com

