Local Pepsi Co. Leader and Teacher Use Skills to Launch RISE Flag Football Powered by Under Armour in the Pittsburgh Area

Devin and Emily Amodeo Are Looking Forward to Giving Back to Community Youth with the Rising Sport
PITTSBRUGH, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pittsburgh's youth sports scene is about to get a major boost with the launch of RISE Flag Football Powered by Under Armour launching this spring. Husband and wife duo, Devin and Emily Amodeo, are thrilled to announce the launch of the flag football league, designed to foster a love for the game while instilling essential life skills, and is poised to become a beacon of athletic and personal development for the community's youth. With Devin's extensive experience at PepsiCo over the past 13 years and Emily's 14-year tenure as a teacher in the local school district, the couple brings a wealth of expertise and passion to their latest endeavor.
Having observed the lack of a well-established and community-focused flag football program in the Pittsburgh area, Devin and Emily were inspired to fill this void and provide local youth with a high-quality athletic experience. Their vision for RISE Flag Football goes beyond simply teaching the fundamentals of the game; it aims to foster a sense of camaraderie and unity among players from different school districts.
"We're excited to create a space where kids can come together, play with their friends, and learn the game of football in a supportive and inclusive environment," says Emily Amodeo. Devin echoed those sentiments saying, "In a city known for its football culture, we saw an opportunity to bring kids from various districts together and build lasting connections."
More than just a sports league, this initiative aims to provide a nurturing environment for young athletes to not only grasp the fundamentals of flag football but also cultivate crucial traits such as leadership, teamwork, and sportsmanship.
"We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Flag Football League in Pittsburgh. This league is not just about the game; it's about shaping well-rounded individuals who can excel both on and off the field," said Owner and CEO TJ Lane.
RISE Flag Football League will provide a safe and supportive environment for young athletes to discover their potential in Pittsburgh, but is also vital to the local community. Not only will RISE provide an avenue for young individuals to engage in physical activity and promote healthier lifestyles, these leagues bring families together and foster the growth of well-rounded individuals posed to become future leaders within their community.
The league is starting the new year with much to be proud of. The league saw an exceptional year of growth and impact in 2023, marking significant milestones that underscore its commitment to youth development. The organization has seen remarkable expansion, including engaging over 25,000 enthusiastic youth and providing them a platform to learn, grow and excel both on and off the field, securing a monumental partnership with global sports brand Under Armour, and signing 75 agreements with owners in local markets across 20 states.
