Local Prosecutors to Huddle in Nation's Capital on Holding Federal Agents Accountable

Where federal officers break the law, they will be prosecuted. No one is above the law." Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, district attorney of Falls Church and Arlington, Virginia Post this

Participating prosecutors released a video today on Social Media (X and Instagram) explaining the urgency of their effort. Founding members represent jurisdictions across the United States — such as Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Austin, Tucson, Dallas, and other major localities — and are coming together to share investigative frameworks, legal pathways, and best practices for responding when federal agents engage in unlawful arrests, warrantless entries, excessive force, or other criminal violations of state law.

"Federal authority does not mean federal immunity," said Larry Krasner, district attorney of Philadelphia. "If federal officers break the law in our communities, they are subject to the same legal standards as anyone else."

"We're coming together from around the country to fight against federal overreach," said Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, district attorney of Falls Church and Arlington, Virginia. "Where federal officers break the law, they will be prosecuted. No one is above the law."

The gathering comes amid rising reports of federal enforcement actions that local leaders and civil rights advocates say have crossed constitutional lines. Prosecutors emphasized that the purpose of the project is not political but legal in nature.

"When they see no consequences for unlawful actions, it means people also understand that the rule of law will crumble. That's the opposite of safety," said Mary Moriarty, district attorney of Hennepin County, which includes Minneapolis. "The American people deserve and indeed need to know that local leaders are working together to defend their constitutional rights."

The launch of the project is being backed by DEFIANCE.org, other nonpartisan organizations, and the support of ordinary Americans who visit www.federaloverreach.org.

About

The Project for the Fight Against Federal Overreach (FAFO) is a national coalition of District Attorneys collaborating to ensure federal officials are held accountable when they exceed their lawful authority.

Contact: Scott Goodstein

[email protected]

Media Contact

Scott Godstein, Fight Against Federal Overreach, 1 2022568320, [email protected], FederalOverreach.org

SOURCE Fight Against Federal Overreach