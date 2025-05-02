Local Real Estate & Mortgage Veteran Releases #1 New Release on Amazon: How to Shop Like a Boss, An Insider's Guide To Mortgages and Home Buying

"You're not supposed to understand mortgages. That's how big banks profit," says Fingerman. "This book is about flipping the script." Post this

Unlike traditional home buying guides filled with jargon or vague generalities, How to Shop Like a Boss is a direct conversation with buyers. It's practical, approachable, and laced with the kind of real-world insight only someone with Fingerman's experience could provide.

"This isn't a theory-based guide—it's a field manual," says Fingerman. "I've closed thousands of deals and seen buyers lose money and peace of mind because they simply didn't know what questions to ask. I wrote this book to change that."

Built from the Ground Up by a Trusted Industry Voice

Fingerman isn't just an author—he's the founder of E Loans Mortgage, People's Trust Realty, and Trusted Title, a unique trio of companies designed to streamline the home buying process. His "under-one-roof" model has helped countless buyers navigate the often confusing world of mortgages, real estate, and title services more efficiently—and with far less stress.

This deep well of experience forms the backbone of How to Shop Like a Boss. Fingerman shares the strategies he teaches internally to agents, loan officers, and clients alike—now available to anyone picking up the book.

What Readers Will Learn

The truth about credit scores and how to optimize yours fast

Why comparing interest rates is only half the story

How to identify junk fees and negotiate them

What lenders really look for in a buyer

How to structure your offer to win in competitive markets

Why pre-qualifaction letters are often meaningless (and how to fix that)

How to avoid costly mistakes when choosing your lender, agent, or title company

Secrets top producers use that first-time buyers never hear

And most importantly, readers will walk away feeling in control of the process—equipped with tools, scripts, and checklists to make smarter decisions and potentially save thousands.

A Movement Toward Consumer Empowerment

The response has already been overwhelming. Early reviewers are praising the book as "life-changing," "long overdue," and "a wake-up call for buyers." Fingerman's no-fluff approach resonates with a growing demographic of consumers who are tired of being talked down to or pushed into decisions they don't fully understand.

"You're not supposed to understand mortgages. That's how big banks profit," says Fingerman. "This book is about flipping the script."

The book's release is accompanied by a larger consumer education initiative, including Steve's Inner Circle Consumer Coaching, a private online group where Fingerman personally answers questions, shares case studies, and hosts live sessions with buyers.

About the Author

Steve Fingerman is a licensed real estate broker, mortgage loan originator, and title expert with over 26 years of hands-on experience in Florida's competitive housing market. Through his three companies—E Loans Mortgage, People's Trust Realty, and Trusted Title—he's helped thousands of buyers successfully navigate the process and is widely regarded as a pioneer of the one-stop home buying model. His mission: help everyday people shop smarter, negotiate better, and buy with confidence.

How to Shop Like a Boss: An Insider's Guide to Mortgages and Home Buying is now available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats.

For media inquiries, interviews, or speaking engagements, contact:

Steve Fingerman

NMLS# 276682

[email protected]

727-946-0904

E Loans Mortgage Inc.

NMLS# 856640

www.learnfromsteve.com

Media Contact

Steve Fingerman, E Loans Mortgage Inc- NMLS# 856640, 1 727-946-0904, [email protected], www.learnfromsteve.com

