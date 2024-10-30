Local Resident Jose Brucato Opens Fresh Coat Painters in North Raleigh

"When I was young, my vision was to come to the U.S." Post this

Since launching in 2004, Fresh Coat has expanded to over 190 franchise locations nationwide. Now, with plans to cross the 200-unit mark this year, the team is attracting passionate and qualified entrepreneurs like Brucato to establish Fresh Coat as a truly iconic painting brand.

For Brucato, this new venture represents not only a slower, more sustainable pace of life, but also fulfills his childhood dream of coming to the U.S. and becoming a business owner. Earlier this year, Brucato began completing projects within his Raleigh territory and is already thinking of possibilities for the future – like reaching $1 million in revenue someday.

"When I was young, my vision was to come to the U.S.", said Brucato. "For different reasons throughout the years, I never had. But when I decided I wanted a change from my IT work, someone presented Fresh Coat to me. I saw it as an opportunity to move and invest in a business that would grow with me."

In the nearly 20 years since Fresh Coat was founded, the brand has carved out a lucrative niche by servicing clients and projects of all types. It has expanded from a small residential painting business to also include commercial offerings. Clients have hired the company to paint medical and dental offices, business offices, apartments, schools, government buildings and more. With franchisees from coast to coast, it's an excellent partnering option for large-scale businesses

Fresh Coat's new Raleigh location is the latest addition to the franchise brand's fast-growing roster. Additionally, Fresh Coat is looking to expand throughout the country.

"Fresh Coat is uniquely positioned as a comprehensive solution for all painting needs, both interior and exterior, for residential and commercial properties. 'In a market with few national painting companies, we can streamline project management and fill that gap,' said Lisa Hudson, brand president."

Hudson says Brucato is well equipped to represent the brand in Raleigh. Looking ahead, the team has identified several other markets primed for franchise growth, including Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Texas and many more.

"Jose is a fantastic addition to Fresh Coat, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with talented and hard-working new owners like him across the country," she said. "We know he will be able to build a strong business and legacy in Raleigh."

Fresh Coat Painters, the residential and commercial painting franchise under the Strategic Franchising Systems umbrella, offers a low-cost, high-margin business model that gives entrepreneurs from all walks of life the chance to become successful business owners in the communities they serve. Since starting in 2004, Fresh Coat has expanded to over 190 franchise locations nationwide. Thanks to its unparalleled professionalism and affordable business model, it has become one of the leading concepts in the booming residential and commercial painting segment. With continued year-over-year growth, Fresh Coat is well on its way to achieving its overall goal of becoming a truly iconic painting brand.

