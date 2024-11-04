Local Resident Orlando Torres Opens Fresh Coat Painters in Brentwood

"I want my daughters to have the freedom to grow their own wings and pursue their own ventures. This business is the foundation that will allow them to do that." Post this

For Torres, this new venture represents not only a slower, more sustainable pace of life, but also a personal journey toward financial independence and a legacy he hopes to pass on to his family. After a distinguished career in law and human resources in Colombia, Torres was ready for a fresh start—one that allowed him to be his own boss while also providing stability for his future. Fresh Coat Painters stood out as the perfect opportunity, offering a proven business model in a thriving home-services industry.

Torres is focused on establishing his Brentwood, Tennessee location and hopes to eventually expand into nearby territories like Franklin. Long-term, his goal is to involve his daughters in the business, giving them the chance to become independent entrepreneurs. "I want my daughters to have the freedom to grow their own wings and pursue their own ventures. This business is the foundation that will allow them to do that," he says.

In the nearly 20 years since Fresh Coat was founded, the brand has carved out a lucrative niche by servicing clients and projects of all types. It has expanded from a small residential painting business to also include commercial offerings. Clients have hired the company to paint medical and dental offices, business offices, apartments, schools, government buildings and more. With franchisees from coast to coast, it's an excellent partnering option for large-scale businesses

Fresh Coat's new Brentwood location is the latest addition to the franchise brand's fast-growing roster. Additionally, Fresh Coat is looking to expand throughout the country.

"Fresh Coat is uniquely positioned as a comprehensive solution for all painting needs, both interior and exterior, for residential and commercial properties. 'In a market with few national painting companies, we can streamline project management and fill that gap,' said Lisa Hudson, brand president."

Hudson says Torres is well equipped to represent the brand in Brentwood. Looking ahead, the team has identified several other markets primed for franchise growth, including Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Texas and many more.

"Orlando is a fantastic addition to Fresh Coat, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with talented and hard-working new owners like him across the country," she said. "We know he will be able to build a strong business and legacy in Brentwood."

Fresh Coat Painters, the residential and commercial painting franchise under the Strategic Franchising Systems umbrella, offers a low-cost, high-margin business model that gives entrepreneurs from all walks of life the chance to become successful business owners in the communities they serve. Since starting in 2004, Fresh Coat has expanded to over 190 franchise locations nationwide. Thanks to its unparalleled professionalism and affordable business model, it has become one of the leading concepts in the booming residential and commercial painting segment. With continued year-over-year growth, Fresh Coat is well on its way to achieving its overall goal of becoming a truly iconic painting brand.

