Local Resident Richard Chavez Opens Fresh Coat Painters in Wichita

For Chavez, this new venture represents not only a slower, more sustainable pace of life, but an opportunity to make Fresh Coat Painters a family business while becoming the biggest paint company in the state.

"I felt like Fresh Coat was an opportunity for me to do something that I enjoy, which is painting, and something that I'm good at, which is business and people," said Chavez. "If my children are able to or want to come work with me, that would be a goal of mine. I would also love to be busy enough to justify having my wife leave her day job and come work on Fresh Coat with me."

In the nearly 20 years since Fresh Coat was founded, the brand has carved out a lucrative niche by servicing clients and projects of all types. It has expanded from a small residential painting business to also include commercial offerings. Clients have hired the company to paint medical and dental offices, business offices, apartments, schools, government buildings and more. With franchisees from coast to coast, it's an excellent partnering option for large-scale businesses

Fresh Coat's new Wichita location is the latest addition to the franchise brand's fast-growing roster. Additionally, Fresh Coat is looking to expand throughout the country.

"Fresh Coat is uniquely positioned as a comprehensive solution for all painting needs, both interior and exterior, for residential and commercial properties. 'In a market with few national painting companies, we can streamline project management and fill that gap,' said Lisa Hudson, brand president."

Hudson says Chavez is well equipped to represent the brand in Wichita. Looking ahead, the team has identified several other markets primed for franchise growth, including Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Texas and many more.

"Richard is a fantastic addition to Fresh Coat, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with talented and hard-working new owners like him across the country," she said. "We know they will be able to build a strong business and legacy in Wichita."

