Local San Antonio Resident, Mike Morales, Opened New Fresh Coat Painters in San Antonio, TX

As a Fresh Coat Painters franchisee, Morales' ambitious plan is to grow his business to rank among the brand's top-performing franchises in the country. This, he believes, could be the legacy he leaves for his children and grandchildren.

Former CPA Mike Morales is leveraging his business acumen to bring a splash of color to his San Antonio community with a new Fresh Coat Painters franchise, which opened this past August. Prior to joining the residential and commercial painting franchise, Morales spent years in corporate America, working in accounting roles for major companies like Coca-Cola and MillerCoors. Tired of the office life, Morales set out to expand his business portfolio, starting an AllState Insurance Agency and a Jani-King franchise, as well as investing in an assortment of rental properties. But it was the appeal of Fresh Coat Painters, with its established business models and potential for scalability, that inspired Morales to seek out his next entrepreneurial challenge.

As a Fresh Coat Painters franchisee, Morales' ambitious plan is to grow his business to rank among the brand's top-performing franchises in the country. This, he believes, could be the legacy he leaves for his children and grandchildren. Ever the risk-taker, Morales is determined to grow his business methodically yet aggressively, leveraging his skills in taking measured risks, which he developed in his insurance and accounting days.

"When I decided to start a new venture, I thought a painting concept could be a great opportunity to bring a professional touch to the area", said Morales. "Eventually, my goal would be to rank among the top 10 Fresh Coat franchisees in the country… That will be the legacy I leave for my grandchildren and children."

In 2021, as demand for home services boomed following the COVID-19 pandemic, Fresh Coat's systemwide sales increased by 44% year-over-year, and the franchise saw six record-breaking sales months.

In the nearly 20 years since Fresh Coat was founded, the brand has carved out a lucrative niche by servicing clients and projects of all types. It has expanded from a small residential painting business to also include commercial offerings. Clients have hired the company to paint medical and dental offices, business offices, apartments, schools, government buildings and more. And with franchisees from coast to coast, it's an excellent partnering option for large-scale businesses.

"There are not a lot of national painting companies out there. We can be a one-stop shop for national commercial establishments looking to repaint all locations. Fresh Coat can fill that void, so they don't have to manage projects in each individual market," said Leo Haley, Vice President of Franchise Development.

Morales is well equipped to represent the brand in San Antonio. Looking ahead, the team has identified several other markets primed for franchise growth, including Florida, Illinois, Texas, Kentucky, and Louisiana.

"Morales is a fantastic addition to Fresh Coat, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with talented and hard-working new owners like him across the country," he said. "We know they will find great success in San Antonio".

ABOUT FRESH COAT PAINTERS:

Fresh Coat Painters was founded in 2004 as part of Strategic Franchising Systems. Since 2015, Fresh Coat Painters has been included in the Bond's Top 100 and named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list. Fresh Coat Painters is also part of the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Association's Franchise Registry, VetFran and Minority Fran. Fresh Coat Painters franchisees offer residential and commercial painting services across the United States and Canada.

