Local small business chain opens 10th car wash location

Team Car Wash sets a new standard for professional car wash services in central New Jersey

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Team Car Wash is expanding with its newest express car wash location now open in Hazlet, New Jersey. This is the car wash chain's tenth location in three years, setting new standards for car washes throughout New Jersey.

The newest Team Express Car Wash in Hazlet has improved upon the Crown Car Wash that was previously at this location with major building renovations, upgraded wash systems and a new approach to customer service. The wash features state-of-the-art, soft-touch car wash tunnel technology, free vacuums and unlimited wash membership opportunities.

"What sets Team Car Wash apart from our competitors is our state-of-the-art car wash technology, clean facilities, and the high level of customer service we provide," says Tom Fuller, owner of Team Car Wash. "We also pride ourselves on our ability to foster meaningful relationships within the community."

Team Car Wash is a proud sponsor of the Somerset Patriots and is the official car wash of Rutgers Athletics. The chain most recently donated free car washes to the teachers and staff at ten different local elementary, middle, and high schools in recognition of Teacher Appreciation Week. Team Car Wash continues to offer community support throughout the year, including their annual Haunted Car Wash at the Westfield location, with proceeds benefiting The Play Theatre.

Team Car Wash offers monthly memberships with unlimited car washes which include discounted pricing and exclusive perks, as well as single car washes. Customers can go to the Team Car Wash website to sign up for a free car wash when they join the text club at www.theteamcarwash.com and visit on site at 2800 NJ-35, Hazlet, NJ 07730.

