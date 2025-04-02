Local Spark Solutions Announces Strategic Expansion into Financial Services

"We are thrilled to welcome John, Shelton, and David to our growing team," said Daniel Haim, CEO of Local Spark Digital Solutions, LLC Post this

Gatins' proven track record of scaling operations and building successful partnerships, honed through his experience at Round Sky and across various industries, positions him as a key asset to Local Spark Digital Solutions, LLC. His expertise in connecting financial products with target audiences and driving sustainable growth aligns perfectly with the company's expansion strategy. Notably, his ability to identify and cultivate partnerships within the Financial Services sector will be pivotal in establishing Local Spark's presence and driving growth in this new vertical. While his primary focus will be Financial Services, he will also contribute to strengthening Local Spark's leadership in the Home Services market.

"I'm excited to join Local Spark Digital Solutions, LLC and lead the charge into the Financial Services sector," said John Gatins. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to build strong, lasting partnerships in this dynamic market while continuing to support growth in Home Services."

Gillum's role in developing direct contractor partnerships for Local Spark Digital Solutions and managing Helm Licensing for Local Spark Platform Solutions will be crucial in leveraging the existing software and service products for new and existing clients.

Shabazz-Williams' experience in building strong affiliate relationships and optimizing digital strategies will be invaluable in enhancing Local Spark's affiliate marketing efforts within the Home Services industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome John, Shelton, and David to our growing team," said Daniel Haim, CEO of Local Spark Digital Solutions, LLC. "John's specialized knowledge in the financial sector will be instrumental in our expansion, and Shelton's expertise in building strategic partnerships will significantly enhance our offerings in both Local Spark Digital Solutions and Local Spark Platform Solutions. David's experience will strengthen our affiliate marketing within Home Services. Their combined expertise will strengthen our client relationships and digital marketing capabilities across all our verticals."

About John Gatins:

John Gatins is an Atlanta native with a decade of experience in business development and digital marketing, specializing in lead generation, client growth, and performance marketing. He began his career at Round Sky in 2015, where he scaled lead generation operations and rose to the position of Director of Business Development. He now joins Local Spark Digital Solutions, LLC as Business Development Manager, with a focus on the Financial Services sector.

About Shelton Gillum:

Shelton Gillum is a seasoned professional with a diverse background in sales, management, and front-end development, now serving as National Account Executive at Local Spark Digital Solutions, LLC. He is spearheading direct contractor partnerships for Local Spark Digital Solutions and Helm Licensing for Local Spark Platform Solutions.

About David Shabazz-Williams:

David Shabazz-Williams is an accomplished digital marketing professional with over eight years of experience, specializing in SEO, social media management, and affiliate marketing. He joins Local Spark Digital Solutions, LLC as Affiliate Manager, bringing a wealth of knowledge in building strong affiliate relationships and optimizing digital strategies. A star athlete in his youth, excelling in track, football, and lacrosse, David brings the same competitive drive and discipline to his digital marketing career.

About Local Spark Solutions:

Local Spark Digital Solutions, LLC, a subsidiary of Local Spark Solutions, Inc., is a leading provider of comprehensive digital marketing services, specializing in consumer initiated inbound calls generated using hyper-targeted local SEO . They are dedicated to helping businesses achieve their online goals through innovative strategies and data-driven solutions. As an industry leader in Home Services digital marketing, Local Spark is now expanding its expertise into the Financial Services sector, leveraging strategic hires like John Gatins to drive growth and establish a strong presence. Local Spark Digital Solutions, LLC, is a sister company to Local Spark Platform Solutions, the company behind Helm, the leading provider of Lead Generation and Rank-and-Rent website building software in the country. Local Spark Platform Solutions oversees the content creation for over 10,000 sites currently and has built-in integrations with Ringba, Zoho, Kixie, and other well-known and industry standard partners.

About Local Spark Platform Solutions

Sister company Local Spark Platform Solutions is the developer of Helm, the industry's leading platform for lead generation and rank-and-rent website management. With over 10,000 sites under management and integrations with Ringba, Zoho, Kixie, and other major tools, Local Spark Platform Solutions provides the infrastructure behind some of the most successful digital marketing campaigns in the country.

Media Contact

Daniel Haim, Local Spark Solutions, Inc., 1 (954) 228-3190, [email protected], https://www.localspark.ai

SOURCE Local Spark Solutions, Inc.