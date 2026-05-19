Local Sphere Launches D2I2 Group to Solve Defense Sector's Most Persistent Marketing Challenge: Reaching the Unreachable

"Defense-focused organizations have world-class capabilities and mission-critical solutions. The D2I2 Group ensures the right decision-maker receives the right message at the exact moment it matters. That is not a campaign. That is a competitive advantage." - The D2I2 Group Post this

For defense-sector organizations, the fundamental challenge of marketing is not budget or creativity. Rather, it is access. The buyers, evaluators, program officers, and acquisition influencers who determine the fate of billions of dollars in contracts represent some of the most difficult-to-reach professional audiences in the world. They operate behind layers of institutional protocol, boundaries, and procurement regulation. They don't respond to broadcast advertising. They are not reachable through standard programmatic channels. And yet, their decisions are shaped, often profoundly, by the information, impressions, and relationships that reach them before a formal procurement process ever begins.

Global defense spending surpassed $2.7 trillion in 2024 and is projected to exceed $6.38 trillion by 2035. Despite this extraordinary scale, the defense sector remains one of the few industries in which marketing sophistication has failed to keep pace with market size. The window for influencing decisions is narrow, the audiences are small and guarded, and the cost of a missed connection is measured in contracts, not clicks.

The D2I2 Group was built to close that gap.

The Solution

Precision Intelligence for Defense-Focused Markets

The D2I2 Group deploys Local Sphere's AI-powered intelligence layer combining behavioral signal mapping, geospatial analysis, advanced identity resolution, and intent data to identify defense procurement decision-makers, influencers, and evaluators with a precision that conventional marketing platforms cannot achieve. The platform then activates hyper-targeted, personally tailored messaging designed to reach these individuals at the precise moment their attention and consideration are most accessible.

Unlike generic B2G (Business to Government) marketing approaches that rely on broad audience proxies or industry-publication placements, D2I2 Group maps actual behavioral patterns and buying intent signals unique to defense acquisition environments. The result is messaging that does not simply appear in front of a target audience. It arrives as the right message, for the right product or capability, at the right moment, with the individual relevance required to influence real decisions and change real outcomes.

"Defense-focused organizations have world-class capabilities and mission-critical solutions. The D2I2 Group ensures the right decision-maker receives the right message at the exact moment it matters. That is not a campaign. That is a competitive advantage." - The D2I2 Group

Technology

Powered by Local Sphere

The D2I2 Group is a Local Sphere company (localsphere.com) and operates on the full stack of Local Sphere's AI marketing intelligence platform, an architecture built on the principle that the next era of marketing is defined by precision: reaching the right individual at the right moment, with behavior-informed, data-driven intelligence that moves beyond demographic assumptions to identify and engage the people most likely to act.

Local Sphere's platform unifies behavioral signals, generates insight, and activates strategies through advanced audience segmentation, website visit resolution, identity graphing, and generative AI, capabilities that D2I2 Group brings to the defense market for the first time at this level of specificity and sophistication.

Availability

Available Now

D2I2 is available immediately to defense contractors, aerospace and defense technology providers, defense-adjacent services firms, and organizations seeking to reach the hardest-to-access audiences. Engagements are structured as precision intelligence mandates tailored to each client's target audience, product or capability, and competitive environment.

For more information, visit d2i2group.com.

ABOUT D2I2 GROUP

The Data-Driven Intelligence & Innovation Group (D2I2 Group) is a precision marketing intelligence firm exclusively serving defense-focused organizations operating in complex markets. A Local Sphere company fully powered by Local Sphere technology, D2I2 Group enables defense contractors, technology providers, and mission-critical services organizations to identify and reach hard-to-access decision-makers with tailored, behavior-informed messaging designed to influence decisions and change outcomes. The D2I2 Group operates at the intersection of intelligence methodology and marketing discipline...delivering competitive advantage where it matters most. Learn more at d2i2group.com.

ABOUT LOCAL SPHERE

Local Sphere is an AI-powered marketing intelligence company building the precision marketing layer for the modern era: unifying behavioral signals, generating actionable insight, and activating strategies that drive measurable revenue outcomes. Local Sphere's platform combines geospatial analysis, advanced audience segmentation, identity resolution, website visit resolution, and generative AI to deliver hypertargeting and personalization at scale. Local Sphere believes that the future of marketing belongs to organizations that move beyond demographics to reach the individuals most likely to convert, act, and remain loyal…at the exact moment their intent is highest. Learn more at localsphere.com.

Media Contact

Cory Hubbard, Local Sphere LLC, 1 561-285-4684, [email protected], LocalSphere.com

SOURCE Local Sphere LLC