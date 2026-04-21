Local Sphere Launches SPOTLIGHT Initiative With Five-Step Rural Health Activation Model

"Closing the distance was never about infrastructure alone. It was about connection, understanding, trust, and reaching people before they ever have to seek help on their own. That is what SPOTLIGHT does. And our work starts now." -Cory Hubbard, Co-Founder, Local Sphere / SPOTLIGHT Post this

Most rural health outreach fails not because people do not need the programs, but because the outreach never reaches them. Messages do not arrive through trusted channels. Communities do not know programs exist. And when awareness finally lands, there is no clear path to enrollment. SPOTLIGHT was built to solve each of these failure points through five integrated steps: Identify, Engage, Activate, Measure, and Optimize.

"Closing the distance was never about infrastructure alone. It was about connection, understanding, trust, and reaching people before they ever have to seek help on their own. That is what SPOTLIGHT does. And our work starts now," said Cory Hubbard, Co-Founder of Local Sphere and SPOTLIGHT.

The framework begins with precision. In the Identify phase, SPOTLIGHT draws on household-level identity intelligence and health intent signal analysis to map which populations are most at risk, hardest to reach, and most aligned with available programs before a single message is sent. Geographic priority mapping and audience segmentation ensure that every outreach dollar moves the needle on the communities that need it most.

Engagement follows through the channels rural residents actually use. Rural communities are not monolithic. They are distributed across geographies, media markets, and lived experiences. The Engage phase deploys localized, multi-channel campaigns across streaming television, local radio, community media, and digital platforms, while coordinating with trusted local messengers whose credibility no advertisement can replicate.

The Activate phase is where awareness becomes action. SPOTLIGHT brings together the capabilities of partner organizations, health programs, community engagement organizations, and health literacy tools, and connects them to the individuals who have been identified and engaged. Every touchpoint is designed to reduce friction along the enrollment path, enabling the kind of collective action and shared ownership of health outcomes that sustainable transformation requires.

What separates SPOTLIGHT from conventional outreach is a transparent data ecosystem built for accountability. The Measure phase tracks outreach performance, enrollment outcomes, and population-level reach, giving state agencies, health systems, and federal stakeholders a clear, attribution-ready view of what the investment is producing and where gaps remain. SPOTLIGHT's reporting infrastructure is designed to supplement, not supplant, existing state accountability frameworks, amplifying visibility without creating redundant overhead.

And because rural health transformation is a flywheel, not a single campaign, the Optimize phase closes the loop. SPOTLIGHT monitors performance signals, analyzes engagement patterns, and continuously refines strategy based on real-world results, improving efficiency and impact at every stage of the activation cycle.

SPOTLIGHT operates across all 50 states through a national digital infrastructure anchored by SPOTLIGHTrural.com, with state-specific community health hubs (an example is RuralWVHealth.com) in development to provide plain-language program access for rural residents. State HHS agencies, health systems, community organizations, and technology partners are encouraged to visit SPOTLIGHTrural.com to explore partnership opportunities.

About SPOTLIGHT

SPOTLIGHT is a purpose-built rural health initiative founded by Local Sphere, a hypertargeting, AI-enabled marketing technology company, and anchored by a growing network of partners with proven programs, community trust, and clinical expertise. SPOTLIGHT's mission is to ensure rural Americans not only have access to programs that can improve their health, but that they know about them, trust them, and use them. Illuminating Rural Health. Changing Rural Lives. Visit SPOTLIGHTrural.com.

About Local Sphere

Local Sphere is a data-driven marketing and identity intelligence company dedicated to connecting people to the programs, services, and resources built to serve them. Visit LocalSphere.com.

Media Contact Cory Hubbard Co-Founder, Local Sphere / SPOTLIGHT [email protected] SPOTLIGHTrural.com

Media Contact

Cory Hubbard, Local Sphere LLC, 1 561-285-4684, [email protected], LocalSphere.com

SOURCE Local Sphere LLC