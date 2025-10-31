Local, trusted fence experts expand with a local supply store

If you need something hard-to-find, Fencing 101 might have it in stock, and if not, they'll order it. Post this

The store has been one of Valdovinos' goals for some time. He started working in construction right out of high school. He soon took a job with a fencing contractor and found it was something he truly enjoyed. As he gained more experience, he began picking up side jobs, building a reputation as a reliable, talented fence builder with an eye for detail. Finally, in 2022, after gaining 8 years of experience, he started his own company.

"I already had all the tools, the truck, and the experience. Starting my own fence contracting company was the next step." Valdovinos is a born and raised North County local.

His company builds every kind of fence, from residential, agricultural, security, and wineries. His crew builds driveway gates, including automatic opening gates, and also creates original ironwork for custom fences and gates.

The helpful Paso Robles fencing store staff is knowledgeable about the store's inventory and fence construction. Everyone is willing to answer questions and assist in any way.

At Fencing 101, the services go beyond the ordinary, resonating with excellence, precision, and a commitment to perfection. From serving customers in the store to building fences, the team offers a diverse range of services that cater to every fencing need. Quality isn't just a promise, it's a company practice, whether in the store or out building a fence.

The Paso Robles fencing store is the local source for:

Posts, panels, and fittings.

Privacy fencing.

Vinyl fencing, cedar, redwood, and more.

Automatic gate openers, locks/latches, and gate hardware.

Gate hardware.

Fence Panels, Posts, and Fittings for Sale.

Hard to find items and special orders.

The store is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fencing 101

130 Easy Street, #4

Paso Robles, CA 93446

