Locally Owned Gastropub Smoke & Maple to Open First location at Avenir Town Center in Palm Beach Gardens

What makes us unique is our combined knowledge and restaurant experience in Palm Beach County. We understand what the residents here want in a dining experience, and we look forward to giving back to the community that has been so good to us. Post this

With a team bringing more than 100 years of combined restaurant experience, Smoke & Maple will blend high-end cooking techniques and classic dishes influenced by cuisines from around the world, reimagined through what the team describes as "rustic refined." Led by Chef Dave Schroeder, the menu will feature daily rotating oysters, the Smoke & Maple smash burger and locally sourced seasonal ingredients.

The restaurant will seat a total of 167 guests and feature an indoor-outdoor bar with bifold windows, allowing guests to be served seamlessly from either side. The interior design will blend rustic and lightly industrial elements with an Old Florida feel, incorporating subtle tributes to Florida history, the Everglades, and the area's golf culture.

"What makes us unique is our combined knowledge and restaurant experience in Palm Beach County. We understand what the residents here want in a dining experience, and we look forward to giving back to the community that has been so good to us," Lanier added.

As lifelong Palm Beach Gardens residents and restaurant industry veterans, the founders and culinary team see Smoke & Maple as a way to give back to the community that shaped them by creating jobs and providing opportunities for young workers and hospitality professionals to develop skills and build long-term careers in the industry.

Smoke & Maple is targeting a late spring 2026 opening, with additional details, including opening events and menu highlights, to be announced closer to launch. The restaurant is planned to open at 12325 Northlake Blvd., Suite 130, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33412.

To learn more about Smoke & Maple, visit the website https://smokeandmaplepbg.com/ or its Facebook page.

For more information about Avenir and the Town Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, go to http://www.avenirpbg.com.

About Smoke & Maple Gastropub

Smoke and Maple Gastropub is a vibrant, fun, and casual atmosphere, where everyone can find something they enjoy. Here at S&M, you can enjoy a relaxing happy hour, elevated food and cocktails, local beers, and great wines. Our food offerings are what we like to call "Rustic Refined," including Raw Bar, Oysters, Handhelds, and elevated comfort food, with approachable pricing.

About Avenir Palm Beach Gardens

Avenir is the most innovative development to happen to Palm Beach County in a generation. This 4,752-acre sustainable community located in prestigious Palm Beach Gardens was conceived by a creative team of award-winning, visionary architects, designers, and planners who bring creativity and thought to every detail. Everything you'll love about Avenir will be made possible by the sheer volume of wide-open spaces, which is now more important than ever.

Avenir will soon give rise to every amenity imaginable for residents of our over 4,000 new homes, including two resort-style clubhouses, working farm, dedicated golf cart paths, a spacious dog park, and over 300 acres of lakes and waterways. More than 2,400 acres will be transformed into a dedicated nature preserve featuring extensive walking trails that residents and their families will enjoy for decades to come. Avenir is built for the future with high-speed fiber optic internet available to each home.

Media Contact

Jonah Warren, Avenir Palm Beach Gardens, 689-348-3204, [email protected], https://avenirpbg.com/

Nick Lanier, Smoke & Maple Gastropub, 561-254-4131, [email protected], https://smokeandmaplepbg.com/

SOURCE Avenir Palm Beach Gardens