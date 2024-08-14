LocalRoofs Clinches Positions on Inc. 5000 and Roofing Contractor Magazine's Top 150 Roofing Contractors

"As we continue to grow, LocalRoofs remains focused on innovation and excellence in the roofing industry." Branden Dickey, CEO of LocalRoofs Post this

In all, the 2024 class of Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

This award comes on the heels of another major achievement. In early August, LocalRoofs was recognized at No. 124 of Roofing Contractor Magazine's Top 150 Roofing Contractors list of the nation's best-performing commercial and residential roofing contractors, cementing its place as a top company in the roofing industry.

"We are honored to be recognized on both the Inc. 5000 list and Roofing Contractor Magazine's Top 150 Roofing Contractors," said Branden Dickey, CEO of LocalRoofs. "These achievements reflect the hard work and dedication of our team and our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional service to our customers. As we continue to grow, we remain focused on innovation and excellence in the roofing industry."

For more information about LocalRoofs, go to localroofs.com.

About LocalRoofs

At LocalRoofs, we'll treat your roof like it's ours. LocalRoofs has been serving homes and businesses in Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange and Santa Barbara Counties for more than 50 years. As a residential and commercial local roofing company, LocalRoofs provides free roof checkups and estimates, roof replacement, roof repair, solar shingle roofs, roof tune-ups and maintenance, roof inspections, gutter installation and replacement and attic insulation. Locally owned and operated, LocalRoofs is licensed and insured and dedicated to providing high-quality work and white-glove service to our customers. LocalRoofs is an Inc. 5000 company and one of the Roofing Contractor Magazine's Top 150 Roofing Contractors in the U.S. Visit LocalRoofs.com for more information and a free roof assessment. CSLB #1095477

Media Contact

Linda Souza, LocalRoofs, 1 805-974-0630, [email protected], https://localroofs.com

SOURCE LocalRoofs