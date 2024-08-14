LocalRoofs Clinches Positions on Inc. 5000 and Roofing Contractor Magazine's Top 150 Roofing Contractors

LocalRoofs, a leading residential and commercial roofing company serving Southern California, has earned spots on two of the most coveted national rankings: the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and Roofing Contractor Magazine's Top 150 Roofing Contractors.
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LocalRoofs, a leading residential and commercial roofing company serving Southern California, has earned spots on two of the most coveted national rankings: the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and Roofing Contractor Magazine's Top 150 Roofing Contractors.
LocalRoofs ranked No. 2,186 overall on the 2024 Inc. 5000, a prestigious ranking that provides a data-backed look into the most successful companies driving rapid growth while navigating significant market challenges. LocalRoofs is the only residential and commercial roofing company in Southern California to receive the distinction of being named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. The company also ranked No. 127 in Construction nationwide and No. 327 in California.
In all, the 2024 class of Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
This award comes on the heels of another major achievement. In early August, LocalRoofs was recognized at No. 124 of Roofing Contractor Magazine's Top 150 Roofing Contractors list of the nation's best-performing commercial and residential roofing contractors, cementing its place as a top company in the roofing industry.
"We are honored to be recognized on both the Inc. 5000 list and Roofing Contractor Magazine's Top 150 Roofing Contractors," said Branden Dickey, CEO of LocalRoofs. "These achievements reflect the hard work and dedication of our team and our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional service to our customers. As we continue to grow, we remain focused on innovation and excellence in the roofing industry."
For more information about LocalRoofs, go to localroofs.com.
About LocalRoofs
At LocalRoofs, we'll treat your roof like it's ours. LocalRoofs has been serving homes and businesses in Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange and Santa Barbara Counties for more than 50 years. As a residential and commercial local roofing company, LocalRoofs provides free roof checkups and estimates, roof replacement, roof repair, solar shingle roofs, roof tune-ups and maintenance, roof inspections, gutter installation and replacement and attic insulation. Locally owned and operated, LocalRoofs is licensed and insured and dedicated to providing high-quality work and white-glove service to our customers. LocalRoofs is an Inc. 5000 company and one of the Roofing Contractor Magazine's Top 150 Roofing Contractors in the U.S. Visit LocalRoofs.com for more information and a free roof assessment. CSLB #1095477
Media Contact
Linda Souza, LocalRoofs, 1 805-974-0630, [email protected], https://localroofs.com
SOURCE LocalRoofs
Share this article