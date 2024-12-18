Lockdown Experts Announces Inaugural Board Members to Advance Public Safety Mission

The new board members, with extensive backgrounds in technology, security, and business management, will collaborate closely with Lockdown Experts' leadership to guide strategic direction and expand the reach of the company's patented Lockdown ALM® system.

TYSONS, Va., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lockdown Experts, LLC, a leading provider of patented advanced security systems designed to mitigate active shooter threats, today announced the appointment of five distinguished professionals to its inaugural board. This diverse group of industry leaders with significant track records in the private and public sectors brings a wealth of experience in technology, security, and business management to further Lockdown Experts' mission of protecting people where they learn, work, and gather.