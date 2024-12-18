Lockdown Experts Announces Inaugural Board Members to Advance Public Safety Mission

The new board members, with extensive backgrounds in technology, security, and business management, will collaborate closely with Lockdown Experts' leadership to guide strategic direction and expand the reach of the company's patented Lockdown ALM® system.
TYSONS, Va., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lockdown Experts, LLC, a leading provider of patented advanced security systems designed to mitigate active shooter threats, today announced the appointment of five distinguished professionals to its inaugural board. This diverse group of industry leaders with significant track records in the private and public sectors brings a wealth of experience in technology, security, and business management to further Lockdown Experts' mission of protecting people where they learn, work, and gather.
The newly appointed board members are Jeremy Bardin, former co-president of HITT Contracting, Inc.; Michele Bolos, founder and executive chair of NT Concepts; Dan Maguire, CEO of NT Concepts; Kevin Robbins, general partner at Blue Delta Capital Partners; and Phil Selton, retired FBI senior executive and CEO of Lockdown Experts, LLC.
The board will work closely with Lockdown Experts' leadership team to guide the company's strategic direction, enhance its flagship Lockdown ALM® system, and expand its market reach in providing comprehensive security solutions for schools, businesses, and other public spaces.
About Lockdown Experts:
Lockdown Experts, LLC, is a leading provider of patented advanced security systems designed to reduce the risk of gun violence incidents in public and private buildings and spaces. The company's flagship product, Lockdown ALM®, is a comprehensive monitoring platform that facilitates real-time communication during active shooter situations, significantly improving response times and saving lives.
For more information, visit www.lockdownexperts.com or connect on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Tim Heaps, COO, Lockdown Experts, LLC, 1 (703) 201-3591, [email protected], https://lockdownexperts.com
