Locke Crane Services, LLC Joins the Bay Crane Family of Companies

The Bay Crane Companies, Inc. (Bay Crane), is pleased to announce that Locke Crane Services, LLC (Locke) has joined the Bay Crane family of companies, which today include Bay Crane, Capital City Group, Gatwood Crane and Chellino Crane. With this acquisition, Bay Crane has expanded its footprint of locations in New England so it can better provide customers with the broadest and most comprehensive offering of turn-key solutions throughout the market.

"We are pleased the Locke Crane family chose to join Bay Crane. Locke has a strong team that has over 50 years of operating history in the industry. They have built exceptional reputations and customer relationships through their commitment to providing the highest levels of customer service," said Josh Wilbur, NE Regional VP of Bay Crane. "The combination of Locke Crane with the Bay Crane New England operations will be beneficial to both of our teams and, most importantly, to the customers we serve by providing an expanded network of locations throughout New England."

"I'm excited for this next step for our team of loyal employees and I look forward to working with Josh and his team," said Jeff Locke, CEO of Locke Cranes. "Our company is a family business and Bay Crane understood how important our relationship with employees and customers meant to us. The team at Bay Crane shares the same values as we do but have much greater capabilities which will enable us to provide our customer access to a much broader scope of services and equipment so that we can better serve their lifting and heavy haul needs."

About Locke Crane Services, LLC

Locke Crane Services, LLC is a second-generation family business located 20 miles north of Boston which serves the entire New England region. The Company was started over 25 years ago by Ken Locke and is now managed by his son Jeff Locke. The company offers a full array of crane, rigging and specialty transportation/heavy haul services. The company's fleet of cranes ranges from 30 ton boom trucks to 275 ton all terrain cranes.

About The Bay Crane Companies, Inc.

Bay Crane ranks in the top 10 largest crane service companies in North America and operates from 16 full service locations. Bay Crane was started in 1939 and has grown to become a leader in crane rental and specialized transportation solutions in the United States. The Bay Crane Companies operate out of branch locations in: New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts under Bay Crane; Michigan, West Virginia and Ohio under Capital City; and in Illinois under Gatwood Crane and Chellino Crane. Bay Crane is known for its high level of dependable service and its ability to take on the most challenging lifting and heavy hauling jobs while putting safety at the forefront.

Media Contact

