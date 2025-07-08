Lockheed Martin and HavocAI Collaborate to Revolutionize Maritime Defense with Autonomous Medium Unmanned Surface Vehicles

This strategic collaboration will accelerate the development and scaling of Medium Unmanned Surface Vehicles (mUSVs).

PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a significant step forward for maritime defense, HavocAI, a leading innovator in maritime autonomy, and Lockheed Martin Ventures, the venture capital arm of Lockheed Martin Corporation, today announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate the development and scaling of Medium Unmanned Surface Vehicles (mUSVs).

The joint effort positions the companies to transform the future of maritime warfare by combining HavocAI's cutting-edge autonomy stack with Lockheed Martin's extensive defense expertise and advanced weapons integration capabilities.

"The future of maritime warfare is autonomous, and the mUSV is at the forefront of this revolution," said Paul Lwin, Founder and CEO at HavocAI. "By collaborating with Lockheed Martin, we can integrate advanced weapons systems and deliver complete solutions that meet the evolving needs of our warfighters. This collaboration is a significant step forward for HavocAI and demonstrates our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction."

The partnership comes as the U.S. Department of Defense increasingly recognizes autonomous maritime platforms as critical to maintaining naval superiority and addressing emerging threats in contested waters. The federal commitment is substantial, with recent legislation calling for historic levels of funding for medium unmanned surface vehicle manufacturing, unmanned undersea vehicle development, and maritime robotic autonomous systems and enabling technologies. The collaboration positions HavocAI to rapidly scale production of mUSVs while leveraging Lockheed Martin's deep relationships across the defense industrial base to capitalize on these significant funding opportunities.

"Maintaining superiority in maritime defense is fundamental to ensuring deterrence in contested waters. Autonomous capabilities make investment now more important than ever, to help the United States and its allies remain on the cutting-edge of defense technology at sea," said Chis Moran, Vice President and General Manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures. "The mUSV is a game-changer for maritime defense, offering enhanced range, payload capacity, and mission versatility. By combining HavocAI's innovative autonomy stack with our ability to integrate the best of American technology and deliver at scale, we can give warfighters a decisive edge in future conflicts."

HavocAI has established itself as a pioneer in the development of autonomous surface vessels for military applications, with active contracts spanning the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, and Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). The company has produced over 50 of its 14' autonomous boats to date, with the Department of Defense purchasing more than two dozen vessels for operational deployment.

HavocAI recently completed successful autonomy sea trials of its 42' vessel. The company plans to introduce a 100' mUSV by the end of 2025, continuing its important advances in both innovation and scalability.

About HavocAI

Founded just over a year ago, HavocAI has already delivered fully operational products to the U.S. Department of Defense and demonstrated highly scalable collaborative autonomy to the Navy and Army in real-world scenarios. The company recently hosted a demonstration where one operator controlled 25 autonomous vessels deployed in Europe, Rhode Island, and San Diego from one maritime operations center.

About Lockheed Martin Ventures

Lockheed Martin Ventures is the venture capital arm of Lockheed Martin Corporation, investing in innovative companies that align with Lockheed Martin's core business areas and strategic priorities. LMV provides portfolio companies with access to Lockheed Martin's extensive network of customers, suppliers, and technical expertise while fostering breakthrough technologies that enhance national security.

Media Contact

HavocAI Media Team, HavocAI, 1 2024457366, [email protected], fight-tonight.ai

SOURCE HavocAI