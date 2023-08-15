Lockheed Martin continues strong partnership with Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS)

I am proud to continue serving the mission and being part of a cutting-edge company that values diversity and inclusion. Tweet this

Lockheed Martin and WiCyS have a shared commitment to support those who have served as they transition to the workforce outside the military. About one in five Lockheed Martin employees have served in the military. The company also works with more than 700 veteran-owned small businesses and awarded more than $750 million in subcontracts to them.

"When I first heard of WiCyS, I was in the military and looking for a community I could identify with", said Jaidie Vargas, cyber system security engineer associate manager at Lockheed Martin and WiCyS LM affiliate president. "I am proud to continue serving the mission and being part of a cutting-edge company that values diversity and inclusion."

Lockheed Martin is an active contributor to the WiCyS Mission Support Team, which is a network of strategic partners who provide guidance to the executive committee and global board of directors. This group focuses on building out new programs to benefit women in cybersecurity.

"At Lockheed Martin, our purpose is to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. We are equipping customers with critical innovations to stay ahead of emerging threats like cyberattacks. It's our identity, our culture and our commitment – and I see that alignment to WiCyS," Vargas said.

WiCyS assists in recruiting and retaining women in the cybersecurity field as well as advancing them at all levels of their career through skills development, networking and trainings with knowledgeable partners around the world. Their partnerships with businesses, companies and groups helps grow the community. These strategic partners support the WiCyS initiatives through annual contributions.

To become a strategic partner, visit http://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.

About WiCyS:

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is a nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj from Tennessee Tech University through a National Science Foundation grant in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities, trainings, events, and resources for its members. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Akamai Technologies, Amazon, AT&T Cybersecurity, Battelle, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Ford Motor Company, Fortinet, Google, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Optum, Sandia National Laboratories, SentinelOne. Tier 2: Aristocrat, DeVry University, Intel, JPMorgan Chase & Co., LinkedIn, McKesson, NCC Group, Navy Federal Credit Union, Nike, Workday, Yubico Inc. To partner, visit http://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Media Contact

Lynn Dohm, Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS), 815-530-7307, [email protected], https://www.wicys.org/

