Locum Tenens Staffing Leader VeloSource Announces Strategic Acquisitions of Quest and Syncx to Build Enterprise Healthcare Workforce Ecosystem

The transaction, backed by Interlock Equity, merges advanced, vendor-neutral technology with nationwide clinical scale to combat modern healthcare staffing shortages.

ST. LOUIS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VeloSource LLC ("VeloSource"), a premier St. Louis-based locum tenens agency and portfolio company of Interlock Equity ("Interlock"), today announced the strategic acquisitions of Quest Locum Tenens ("Quest") and Syncx LLC ("Syncx"). The acquisitions expand VeloSource's national clinical staffing capabilities and add a differentiated technology platform designed to help healthcare organizations manage contingent clinical labor with greater visibility, flexibility and control.

By uniting these organizations, VeloSource establishes an enterprise-grade workforce solutions ecosystem that solves complex operational gaps, mitigates clinician shortages, and challenges the status quo in the Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Vendor Management System (VMS) sectors.

"Aligning Syncx, Quest, and VeloSource as a family of companies represents a meaningful step forward in how healthcare workforce management is delivered nationwide," said Jeff Schaal, President and CEO of VeloSource. "By combining advanced, vendor-neutral technology with deep clinical staffing expertise, we are building a unified platform that resolves modern workforce gaps and clinician shortages. This integration allows us to deliver the responsive, transparent, and customized workforce solutions our clients require to improve patient outcomes."

Pioneering Technology with Syncx

Syncx delivers a cutting-edge, vendor-neutral technology platform to clients. The proprietary digital platform streamlines healthcare staffing, optimizes workforce management, and accelerates the precise matching of medical professionals with healthcare facilities, providing health systems with unmatched flexibility and transparency.

Notably, Syncx has developed a differentiated physician float pool model for healthcare systems. By digitizing and centralizing float pool scheduling, Syncx replaces manual workflows such as whiteboards and spreadsheets with an automated platform that gives clients real-time visibility into physician availability across their system. This capability enables healthcare systems to seamlessly prioritize the scheduling of their internal float pool over external agency locums, supporting more efficient staffing decisions and leading to potentially significant cost savings.

Syncx will continue to operate as its own brand under the VeloSource umbrella.

"With the strategic support and vision of Interlock Equity, we have a unique opportunity to align our strengths with VeloSource and build a platform with the scale, sophistication, and talent to lead the industry forward," said Doug Shaener, CEO and Founder of Quest and President of Syncx.

Expanding Nationwide Scale with Quest

Founded in 2009, Quest specializes in nationwide clinical placements for highly qualified locum tenens physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs). The addition of Quest expands VeloSource's geographic reach, clinician network and delivery capabilities across the locum tenens market.

"Health systems are facing persistent clinical labor shortages alongside rising financial and operational pressure," said Rob Zielinski, Managing Director at Interlock Equity. "Our goal with VeloSource has been to build a differentiated workforce solutions platform that combines high-touch clinical staffing expertise with technology to give customers greater visibility, control and flexibility. The additions of Quest and SyncX accelerate that strategy and create a stronger foundation for VeloSource to support healthcare organizations nationally."

About VeloSource

Recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as a '2025 Best Staffing Firm to Work For,' VeloSource is a leading healthcare staffing and recruitment agency specializing in Locum Tenens services. By providing a vast network of highly qualified physicians, CRNAs, Physician Assistants, and Nurse Practitioners, VeloSource connects exceptional medical talent with healthcare facilities across the United States, ensuring quality patient care and optimal workforce solutions. Learn more at www.velosource.com

About Interlock Equity

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Interlock Equity is a private equity firm dedicated to partnering with leadership teams of knowledge-based, people-driven businesses. Interlock invests in lower middle-market companies across North America, with a focus on mission-critical B2B and healthcare services. By providing strategic capital, deep industry expertise, and a collaborative approach, Interlock helps founders and management teams unlock transformative growth. Learn more at www.interlockequity.com

Media Contact

Sarah Flocken, VeloSource, 1 2406300316, [email protected], www.velosource.com

SOURCE VeloSource