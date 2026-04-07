Locust Industries Releases Topper™ 8 FPV 5.8GHz Antenna

Locust Industries Co., Ltd. announces the launch of Locust FPV Topper™ 8 Antenna for next-generation drone racing, hobbyist, and custom industrial and agriculture FPV applications, offering exquisite build quality, rigorous QA testing, and flexible customization solutions.

TAIPEI, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Locust Industries Co., Ltd., a global developer and manufacturer of high quality FPV drone components, today announced the launch of Locust FPV Topper™ 8 Antenna. Designed to excel in next-generation drone racing, hobbyist, and custom industrial, and agriculture FPV applications, Locust Topper 8 FPV Antenna offers exquisite build quality, rigorous QA testing, and flexible customization solutions.

Locust Topper 8 FPV Antenna is a top hat (Lollipop) style 5.8 GHz RHCP/LHCP FPV antenna optimized for a range of next-generation FPV applications. Combining a robust and lightweight design with industry-leading performance and build quality, Locust Topper 8 FPV Antenna offers outstanding High Gain output (>2.0 dBi) for applications that demand improved range and reliability.

Locust Industries: Leading FPV Performance

Locust leverages a mature and globally acclaimed manufacturing eco-system to produce a range of FPV components including forthcoming FPV Camera, BLDC Motor, and FPV Flight Controller ESC stack, products designed specifically to cater for the needs of next-generation FPV drone applications.

Key design features include a lightweight design for operational efficiency, high-gain output for reliable long-range signal strength, plus a wide frequency range, and flexible customization options that position it as an outstanding candidate for a broad range of leading-edge drone applications. As with all Locust FPV components, Locust Topper 8 FPV Antenna is backed by open-source software partnerships and support for ArduPilot and Betaflight operating systems.

Locust Topper 8 FPV Antenna: Technical Specifications

Locust™ Brand FPV Components

Locust Topper ™ 8 FPV Antenna and other selected Locust components are now available to consumers, hobbyists, and competitive drone racing professionals under the Locust™ component brand. Offering hobbyists access to high-quality industrial-grade FPV components, Locust™ components raise the bar in terms of reliability and technical performance.

Pricing and Availability

Locust Topper™ 8 FPV Antenna is available now in the USA via selected distributors. For bulk, volume, and affiliate pricing please contact: [email protected]

About Locust Industries Co., Ltd

Locust Industries Co., Ltd is an industry-leading innovator in the field of next-generation FPV Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) components and software. Leveraging globally acclaimed, leading-edge manufacturing, Locust FPV components excel in terms of build quality, performance, and flexible customization, backed by open source software partnerships including ArduPilot and Betaflight.

Powering the next wave of industrial, hobbyist and agricultural Drone applications, select Locust components are also available to consumers, enterprise, and competitive drone racing professionals under the Locust™ component brand.

Learn more at www.locust.com.tw, or www.locust.la (US office).

Media Contact

Press Relations, Locust Industries Co., Ltd, 886 909157191, [email protected], www.locust.com.tw

SOURCE Locust Industries Co., Ltd