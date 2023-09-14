Lodgeur Incorporated Becomes the Largest Hotelier in Midtown Houston

"We've seen that high-quality furnished apartments enhance the value of multifamily assets and we look forward to serving the Midtown community." Tweet this

Lodgeur offers fully turnkey apartments that can be booked as easily as a hotel. Unlike traditional corporate housing companies, Lodgeur offers virtual 3D tours and instant bookings 24/7 from its website. Lodgeur guests do not have to schedule a sales call or attend a walk through to count spoons to book sleep-ready apartments.

Lodgeur's hotel-style apartments boast fully-equipped kitchens, in-unit washer-dryers, self check-in, modern design, and premium amenities. Lodgeur's guests have full access to the community's resort-style pool and state-of-the-art fitness center.

Lodgeur first established its Midtown presence in 2019, following its successful launch of furnished, apartment-style accommodations in Downtown Houston. Each apartment comes with all the furnishings, decor and homewares needed to live comfortably from day one.

Lodgeur's latest project was to launch a fully-furnished flex living product at Elan Med Center in the Texas Medical Center in 2022. Lodgeur's Med Center location focuses on traveling medical professionals and patients seeking extended care at MD Anderson Cancer Hospital. Earlier this year, the non-profit Joe's House has added Lodgeur's furnished apartments to its housing guide for cancer patients seeking extended stays in Houston.

Lodgeur's flex living solution caters to the increasing need for spacious, private, and comfortable lodging options for travelers. This is particularly true for those blending work trips with leisure vacations. The luxury fully-furnished apartment model works well in both newly constructed buildings and established apartment communities, driving higher occupancy rates and premium rents over unfurnished apartments.

"We're excited to expand our presence in Midtown. Covid really accelerated the demand for a fully-furnished flex living product," said SIbastien Long, Founder and CEO of Lodgeur. "We've seen that high-quality furnished apartments enhance the value of multifamily assets and we look forward to serving the Midtown community."

About Lodgeur

Lodgeur is a multifamily hospitality company that specializes in designing, branding, and managing furnished apartments in Class-A communities for the modern traveler. Currently operating in Houston and with plans to expand to Dallas in 2024, Lodgeur has provided accommodation to more than 7,000 guests staying from 2 nights to 12+ months.

With separate living spaces, fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry facilities, a virtual concierge, and hotel-style amenities, Lodgeur provides a hotel-style guest experience in a multifamily setting. Lodgeur's tech-driven operating model enhances returns for multifamily owners compared to traditional management models.

For more information, please visit www.lodgeur.com and follow @staylodgeur on Instagram.

About Midtown

Midtown Houston is the most walkable neighborhood in Houston with more than 140 restaurants, bars and coffee shops and a WalkScore of 86. For more information on Midtown Houston, please visit: https://midtownhouston.com.

Media Contact

Taylor Lewis, Lodgeur, 1 832-783-8957, [email protected], https://www.lodgeur.com

