Loffler Companies Named an Elite Dealer for Sixteenth Consecutive Year

"Our clients' support is the cornerstone of our success," said James Loffler, President of Loffler Companies. "We are committed to listening, adapting, and innovating every day to not only meet but exceed our clients' expectations. Our goal is to help them succeed. We take immense pride in these relationships and are constantly seeking innovative ways to provide the best technology solutions in the industry."

In addition to this Elite Dealer recognition, this year Loffler Companies also was named a Star Tribune Top workplace for the fourteenth year in a row. Loffler Companies also has been nationally recognized for the past eight years by CRN magazine as an Elite 150 Managed IT Services Provider.

Loffler Companies provides the most comprehensive business technology solutions in the country, with experts who bring it all together to build secure, optimized technology environments. Loffler's offerings include IT managed and security services, business security systems, disaster recovery/business continuity, multifunctional copiers and printers, print management services, software and workflow technology consulting, unified communications, and on-site management of print and mail centers.

As one of the top Canon and Konica Minolta dealers in the U.S., Loffler Companies also works with leading partners such as Nutanix, Arctic Wolf, Microsoft, Mitel, 8x8, Xerox, HP, Lexmark, and FP Mailing Solutions. These wide-ranging products and services exist for one purpose: to help organizations succeed. Loffler's specialized trainers, flexible billing and financing options at all price levels, and award-winning service and support benefits all clients.

Founded by Jim Loffler in 1986, and now led by James Loffler, Loffler Companies is nationally recognized as a leader in business technology and managed services. Loffler is among the top office solutions dealers in the US for service and support, with more than 500 employees working every day to exceed the expectations of their clients, partners and the community. For more information about Loffler Companies, call 952-925-6800 or email [email protected] or visit us online at loffler.com.

