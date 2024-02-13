Loffler Companies Named to CRN's 2024 MSP 500 Pioneer 250 List for Eighth Consecutive Year

"Our number one priority is helping our clients succeed by creating secure, efficient and healthy IT ecosystems within their organizations." James Loffler, President of Loffler Companies. Post this

Along with IT Managed Services, Loffler's IT Consulting offerings continue to deliver as a differentiator in the managed service space, as demand for IT strategy consulting continues to rise for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

"It is a privilege for us to be recognized in the CRN MSP 500, Pioneer 250 category" said James Loffler, President of Loffler Companies. "I take great pride in the exceptional teams we have assembled, delivering substantial value to our clients in the managed services marketplace. Our number one priority is helping our clients succeed by creating secure, efficient and healthy IT ecosystems within their organizations."

Loffler Companies provides the most comprehensive business technology solutions in the country, with experts who bring it all together to build secure, optimized technology environments. Loffler's offerings include IT managed and security services, business security systems, disaster recovery/business continuity, multifunctional copiers and printers, print management services, intelligent automation, professional IT services/consulting, unified communications and on-site management of print and mail centers.

As one of the top-selling Canon and Konica Minolta dealers in the U.S., Loffler Companies also works with leading partners such as Nutanix, Arctic Wolf, Microsoft, Mitel and 8x8 as well as Xerox, HP, Lexmark and FP Mailing Solutions. Loffler's specialized trainers, flexible billing and financing options at all price levels and award-winning service and support help Loffler's clients succeed.

Founded by Jim Loffler in 1986, and now led by James Loffler, Loffler Companies is nationally recognized as a leader in business technology and managed services. Loffler is among the top office solutions dealers in the US for service and support, with more than 500 employees working every day to exceed the expectations of their clients, partners and the community. For more information about Loffler Companies, call 952-925-6800 or email [email protected] or visit us online at http://www.loffler.com.

