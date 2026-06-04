Loffler Secures a Back to Back Win '2025 Managed Service Provider of the Year' Award for Managed IT Services in Minneapolis

Minneapolis-based technology company Loffler has earned the 2025 Managed Service Provider of the Year award from YourSix for the second year in a row. The recognition further strengthens the company's position among the best IT managed services companies in Minneapolis, highlighting its leadership in managed IT services, cybersecurity and business technology support across the region.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the second consecutive year, YourSix has awarded Loffler the 2025 Managed Service Provider of the Year title, a significant honor for the Minneapolis-based technology firm. The distinction acknowledges Loffler's strong regional presence and ongoing investment in managed IT services for businesses, helping clients improve security, reduce operational costs and better meet technology requirements.

A Commitment to Excellence

Building on the momentum of its latest industry recognition, Loffler continues to strengthen its presence as a trusted managed IT services provider for businesses throughout Minneapolis. The company's second consecutive Managed Service Provider of the Year award reflects its ongoing focus on responsive service, scalable technology solutions and long-term client relationships across the region.

"Our goal has always been to help our customers succeed through reliable, forward-thinking security solutions," stated James Loffler, president of Loffler Companies. "Being named Managed Service Provider of the Year by YourSix reinforces the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to delivering AI-powered, scalable security that adapts to our customers' needs."

Why Is Loffler the Go-To for Managed IT Services in Minneapolis?

Loffler's reputation as one of the best IT managed services companies in Minneapolis is built on decades of industry experience, a strong local presence, and a service model that simplifies technology management for businesses. The company's "one partner" approach helps organizations reduce the complexity of working with multiple vendors while gaining access to scalable IT, cybersecurity, print and physical security solutions under one roof.

Key factors that continue to set Loffler apart include:

Local presence and rapid response: Loffler operates out of St. Louis Park and supports businesses with a team of more than 600 employees, helping provide responsive local service and faster support when issues arise.

Decades of industry experience: Founded in 1986 by Jim Loffler, the company has supported businesses throughout the region for nearly four decades. Its long-standing reputation has also earned recognition, such as the CRN MSP 500 Elite 150 award.

Comprehensive and scalable solutions: Loffler serves as a single technology partner for businesses seeking co-managed IT, cybersecurity, print management and physical security solutions that scale alongside operational growth.

To learn more about Loffler's managed IT services in Minneapolis, visit the company's service page. With years of experience and a locally based support team, Loffler helps organizations simplify technology management and scale successfully.

About Loffler

Loffler Companies is a Minnesota-based business technology and managed services provider that helps organizations build secure technology solutions. Founded in 1986, the company offers managed IT, cybersecurity, print management and physical security solutions for businesses throughout Minneapolis and the surrounding region.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Loffler, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.loffler.com/

SOURCE Loffler