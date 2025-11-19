Loft Leg Ltd Launches Loft Lip: The Simple, Easy Fit Loft Hatch Trim Transforming UK Homes

Loft Leg Ltd, the UK manufacturer behind the award-winning Loft Leg raised loft boarding system, has announced the launch of the Loft Lip, an innovative loft hatch trim designed to deliver a cleaner and smarter finish to any loft opening. The Loft Lip is a durable, easy-fit trim that finishes and tidies the edges of a loft hatch, reducing unsightly gaps and exposed insulation. Made from high-quality, lightweight materials, the Loft Lip provides a professional finish in minutes — no specialist tools or skills required.

MANCHESTER,United Kingdom, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loft Leg Ltd, the UK manufacturer behind the award-winning Loft Leg raised loft boarding system, has announced the launch of the Loft Lip, an innovative loft hatch trim designed to deliver a cleaner and smarter finish to any loft opening.

The Loft Lip is a durable, easy-fit trim that finishes and tidies the edges of a loft hatch, reducing unsightly gaps and exposed insulation. Made from high-quality, lightweight materials, the Loft Lip provides a professional finish in minutes — no specialist tools or skills required.

A Clean Finish That Makes a Big Difference

Un-finished loft hatches are unsightly and are a constant source of dust and debris in many homes. The Loft Lip offers a quick, affordable way to improve the appearance and performance of the loft entrance.

"Homeowners invest time and money creating clean, usable loft storage spaces, but the loft hatch is often overlooked. The Loft Lip completes the job — delivering a crisp, sealed edge that looks great and helps keep the insulation where it belongs," said Gareth Storey, Director at Loft Leg Ltd.

Key Features of the Loft Lip

Professional, Clean Finish: Instantly transforms the look of new or existing loft hatches.

Easy DIY Installation: Lightweight design fits most standard loft openings and can be installed in minutes.

Durable Material: Made from robust materials designed to last the lifetime of the property.

Perfect Companion to Loft Leg Flooring: Completes any raised loft boarding or storage upgrade.

Helping Homeowners Get More from Their Loft Space

With homeowners increasingly turning lofts into organised storage spaces using Loft Leg's raised loft flooring solutions, the Loft Lip provides the finishing touch for anyone wanting a tidy, practical, and energy-efficient loft entrance.

The Loft Lip joins Loft Leg Ltd's family of innovative loft improvement products, including the Loft Leg, Loft Leg XL, Loft Lid downlight cover, Loft Light, Loft Bulb, and Loft Ledge shelving system.

Availability

The Loft Lip is available now at:

www.loftleg.com/loft-lip

About Loft Leg Ltd

Loft Leg Ltd is a UK-based innovator in loft storage and energy-efficiency products. Best known for the Loft Leg raised loft boarding system, the company designs and manufactures practical, sustainable solutions that help homeowners unlock the full potential of their loft space without compromising insulation performance.

Media Contact

Matthew Driver, Loft Leg Ltd., 44 01282861001, [email protected], www.loftleg.com

SOURCE Loft Leg Ltd.