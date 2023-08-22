Loftie Unveils "Magic Storymaker" - A Groundbreaking AI-Powered Personalized Bedtime Story Experience, Alongside the Launch of Loftie+ Subscription Plan

With this new feature, we're empowering users to become the authors of their own nighttime adventures, sparking imagination and offering a unique way to divert the mind from thoughts and worries and easily drift off to sleep. Tweet this

"We believe that bedtime stories should be magical and calming, which is why we are incredibly excited to unveil Magic Storymaker to our passionate community of over 80,000+ Loftie customers," expressed Matthew Hassett, Founder and CEO of Loftie. "With this new feature, we're empowering users to become the authors of their own nighttime adventures, sparking imagination and offering a unique way to divert the mind from thoughts and worries and easily drift off to sleep."

Magic Storymaker is currently available in beta to all customers, but will soon be a core offering in the upcoming September 6th launch of "Loftie+," a premium subscription plan that brings weekly personalized content directly to the iconic Loftie Clock. From captivating bedtime stories inspired by books, movies, and places to horoscopes, education-rich mini series, soothing meditations, tailored affirmations, and more, subscribers can unlock unlimited access to personalized content for only $4.99 per month or lock in a discounted annual rate of $49.99 when paid upfront. While their core content – nature sounds, white noises, soundbaths, alarm tones – will always be free to all Loftie users, Loftie+ offers consumers a unique opportunity to have a curated hand in the content they receive through the AI integration, allowing them to build out the framework for bedtime stories for the whole family.

"Our mission has always been to support healthy sleep and elevate the way people experience rest, relaxation, and rejuvenation," said Hassett. "With Loftie+, we are breaking new ground by seamlessly integrating AI to directly enhance our customers' lives with personalized, creative, and empathetic content."

Loftie is currently releasing new content each week for beta users to help curate new and fun storylines including, "A Snowy Train ride", "Backstage with Taylor Swift'', "A Dream Vacation", "Your Pet's Life", and more. The Loftie+ subscription plan will continue these weekly offerings, giving users a comprehensive selection of content to enrich their daily routines. To learn more about Loftie, Magic Storymaker, and the current stories available, please visit www.byloftie.com.

About Loftie: Loftie is a leading wellness company dedicated to crafting stylish, innovative products that promote rest, relaxation, and rejuvenation. With a mindful approach to technology and a thoughtful approach to design, Loftie aims to inspire refreshing action instead of endless distraction. The company's lineup of products has garnered numerous accolades, including Real Simple's 2022 and 2021 Sleep Awards, Architectural Digest's Cleverest 2022, Women's Health Healthy Sleep Awards 2021, Fast Company's Home Innovation Awards, and NYT Wirecutter's Best

Alarm Clocks.

About Loftie+: Loftie+ is the premium subscription offering from Loftie, delivering a plethora of personalized content directly to the highly acclaimed Loftie Clock. From captivating bedtime stories inspired by books, movies, and places to horoscopes and education-rich mini podcasts, Loftie+ presents the first-ever personalized content subscription of its kind, by embracing an innovative approach to AI integration. Loftie+ exemplifies the company's commitment to keeping content fresh, engaging, deeply enriching and experiential. Subscribers can unlock unlimited access to personalized content for only $4.99 per month or enjoy a discounted annual rate of $49.99 when paid upfront.

