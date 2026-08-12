Lofty Named Official AI Partner of Real Estate by Inman

As Founding Partner of Inman 2.0, Lofty's Agentic AI Capabilities will Power Key Functions of New Intelligence Platform and Drive the Vision Forward

PHOENIX, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lofty, an award-winning AI innovator for the real estate industry, today announced the company has been named the official AI partner of Real Estate by Inman. With aspirations to become the Bloomberg of Real Estate, Inman selected Lofty as one of only two technology providers to help enable the company's next iteration. This includes providing Lofty's industry-leading agentic AI capabilities to power the Inman 2.0 platform, transforming the storied editorial brand from a source real estate professionals read into a system they use to make decisions every day. For more information on Lofty's position as the official Inman AI partner, visit inman.com.

Powering the reimagined version of Inman, Lofty's award-winning agentic AI capabilities will deliver three key technical pillars of the new platform including:

"Ask Inman" – A conversational AI bar built directly into the Inman platform, the feature will enable subscribers to type a question about a deal, a market, or a story, and the receive an answer back in real time, grounded in two sources no one else has together: live market data and more than forty years of Inman newsroom reporting. Every answer cites the story behind it, so the subscriber isn't just getting an output but key source details.

Social Studio – Powered by Lofty, Social Studio turns Inman journalism into a subscriber's own content. The new capability will enable an agent to film a video with an Inman article or data visual as their backdrop, leverage AI to develop localized content targeted at their clients, in their voice, and publish the information straight to their social media channels.

Inman AI Certification – Built alongside Lofty, the new certification program will train agents and brokers on how to tangibly use AI in their business. Featuring practical educational modules, tracked progress, and a verified credential for clients and recruiters to see, the designation can help real estate professionals stand out from the competition.

"AI is changing the game for real estate professionals across every market but navigating how to best to use the technology to drive results can be a challenge for many. By partnering with Inman, we can not only help agents and brokerages deliver better experiences for their clients but truly incorporate AI into day-to-day operations to realize its full potential and supercharge business growth," noted Joe Chen, CEO of Lofty.

"Inman has earned the industry's trust for more than four decades. Inman 2.0 is how we build on that foundation, creating the intelligence platform real estate professionals use to make smarter decisions every day. Our ambition is simple: to become the Bloomberg of residential real estate. Lofty is the right AI partner to help make that vision a reality, bringing the agentic AI capabilities that will transform trusted journalism and market intelligence into practical tools for the industry," said Tom Bohn, CEO of Inman.

About Lofty Inc.

Lofty Inc. (formerly Chime Technologies) is transforming how the real estate industry leverages AI with an agentic AI operating system (AOS) designed to help real estate brokerages and their agents dramatically increase productivity and accelerate business growth. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Lofty is consistently recognized as an award-winning AI innovator. For more information on how Lofty is leading the real estate industry through the agentic AI evolution, visit lofty.com.

Media Contact

Julie Crotty, Attune Communications, 1 (857) 327-8895, [email protected]

SOURCE Lofty