Logic and Jumpmind Expand Retail Tech Partnership, Focused on Innovating the Store Experience and Speed-to-Value

Jumpmind and Logic are now expanding the partnership so that retailers active in the European market can leverage Logic's Jumpmind expertise for integration, implementation and cloud deployment, as well as managed and advisory services.

European consumers have rising expectations for outstanding digital, omnichannel commerce experiences, and established retailers, brands, and disruptive competitors are all vying to meet those needs. To compete and grow, retailers need modern store technology that unites the physical and digital retail worlds, to orchestrate exceptional store associate and shopper experiences with better insight to inventory visibility and improved operational ease and efficiency.

For over 25 years, Logic has been helping retailers succeed, supporting retailers operating in 170 of the world's 193 countries. Providing the industry's top store and omnichannel systems consultants along with a proven methodology for best-practice retail technology implementations, Logic has extensive experience rolling out localized POS solutions that cross borders with unified brand experiences.

Working with Build-A-Bear Workshop®, Logic deployed Jumpmind Commerce Point of Sale across 450 stores in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Ireland to create a seamless user experience across channels with "check out anywhere" and endless aisle capabilities via handheld devices.

"The Jumpmind-Logic partnership is enabling retailers to run their business more effectively, more efficiently and more profitably, with trailblazing speed-to-value," said Maureen Ryan, Global Director, Stores, Logic. "Retailers trust Logic to accelerate their retail tech transformation and thrive in the face of retail disruption with expert system integration, deployment and guidance in cloud, security, and operations management."

"With Logic's global system integration and implementation services and Jumpmind's fully microservice-based, API-first and cloud-native architecture that supports any cloud, any operating system, and any device, we are future-proofing retail technology to support retailer and shopper needs, while always thinking of ways to improve the store associate experience, both today and tomorrow—all with agility at scale," said Clifford Perlman, Vice President of Growth and Partnerships for Jumpmind, Inc.

About Logic

Logic works with the world's leading retailers to help them move faster, innovate smarter and thrive in the face of retail disruption. Our expert retail business and technology consultants apply Logic's proven methodologies and unique technology assets to partner with retail executives—from strategy to execution—in delivering on initiatives that drive customer loyalty, boost revenues and margins and help outpace the competition. For more than 25 years, over 150 retailers such as Staples, Ralph Lauren, Total Wine & More, Express, David Yurman, Maurices, Bealls, Bluemercury, Hot Topic, Makro, Alshaya, 7-Eleven, Renner, John Lewis Partnership, The Warehouse Group, and more have counted on Logic to deliver on their most important business outcomes. To learn more, visit logicinfo.com.

About Jumpmind

Jumpmind is a leading provider of innovative retail technology solutions. Our cloud-native, mobile POS platform empowers retailers to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and achieve sustainable growth. With a future-proof architecture and a focus on delivering exceptional value to our clients, Jumpmind is committed to shaping the future of retail technology. Jumpmind powers inspired in-store experiences for a growing list of leading retailers, including American Eagle Outfitters, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Petco, Reitmans Canada Ltd., The Paper Store, Landmark Group, and The Vitamin Shoppe. Learn more about Jumpmind at www.jumpmind.com.

