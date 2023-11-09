Logic Announces the Appointment of Andy Winans as Chief Client Officer

The industry veteran brings deep retail roots and a strong track record of building client-focused organizations

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Logic, the world's leading consultancy focused exclusively on retail, announced that Andy Winans has been named Chief Client Officer. In his new role, he will oversee the company's consulting services delivery, overall client satisfaction, worldwide sales, and revenue operations.

Prior to joining Logic, Mr. Winans held leadership positions at MicroStrategy, Netezza, NCR, Tandem, Nielsen, and Quantisense. Most recently, Mr. Winans served as the North American CEO of PCMS (now Flooid), where he delivered rapid growth and built a strong, customer-focused culture.

Mr. Winans began his business career early in life, getting his start in the family candy business founded by his father in Ohio. He went on to graduate from Miami University and then began his career in the retail technology sector.

"We are thrilled to have Andy in this critical role at Logic. He brings a wealth of knowledge and industry experience. His leadership, insights, and ideas will be a boon to both our clients and the Logic team," said Bill Szlaius, CEO at Logic.

"I'm excited about the road ahead for Logic and our clients. The retail industry is at an inflection point, and Logic is uniquely able to help retailers integrate and optimize physical stores, digital commerce, merchandising, data, and advanced analytics—all underpinned by modern cloud solutions and enhanced by state-of-the-art managed services. We have a very bright future ahead of us at Logic, and I am looking forward to the progress we will make together," added Andy Winans, Chief Customer Officer at Logic.

About Logic

Logic works with the world's leading retailers to help them move faster, innovate smarter and thrive in the face of retail disruption. Our expert retail business and technology consultants apply Logic's proven methodologies and unique technology assets to partner with retail executives—from strategy to execution—in delivering on initiatives that drive customer loyalty, boost revenues and margins and help outpace the competition. For more than 25 years, over 150 retailers such as Staples, Ralph Lauren, Total Wine & More, Express, David Yurman, Maurices, Bealls, Bluemercury, Hot Topic, Makro, Alshaya, 7-Eleven, Renner, John Lewis Partnership, The Warehouse Group, and more have counted on Logic to deliver on their most important business outcomes. To learn more, visit logicinfo.com.

Media Contact

Lexy Koloski, Logic Information Systems, 1 763-762-6006, [email protected], logicinfo.com

SOURCE Logic Information Systems