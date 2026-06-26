Logic Wiz Releases "Beatles - Magical Mystery Tour Challenge"

The "Magical Mystery Tour Challenge" is part of Logic Wiz's ongoing effort to merge art, music, and logic into engaging puzzle experiences for a global audience. Post this

Rather than traditional word-based clues, each puzzle presents a visual interpretation of a Beatles song — turning music history into an interactive logic experience.

"We wanted to combine cultural storytelling with logic puzzle design in a way that feels fresh, playful, and universally recognizable," said Avner Amram, Founder & CEO of Logic Wiz, a Logic Puzzles Studio based in Irvine, California. "The Beatles' music is instantly iconic, which makes it perfect for a visual guessing experience."

The challenge includes 21 Beatles-inspired puzzles across Logic Wiz's suite of mobile apps, each designed to reflect both the logic style of the game and the visual identity of a song.

Players can explore the full experience here:

https://logic-wiz.com/magical-mystery-tour/

The challenge is also available directly inside the Logic Wiz apps, where users can solve puzzles, test their musical intuition, and unlock each song as they progress.

The "Magical Mystery Tour Challenge" is part of Logic Wiz's ongoing effort to merge art, music, and logic into engaging puzzle experiences for a global audience.

ABOUT LOGIC WIZ

Logic Wiz( http://www.logic-wiz.com) is a Logic Puzzles Studio based in Irvine, California, developing mobile logic puzzle apps for all levels of players. Our portfolio includes Sudoku Variants, Classic Sudoku, Killer Sudoku, Suguru & Variants, and Jigsaw & Variants. The studio focuses on creating high-quality puzzle experiences that combine classic logic principles with creative, thematic design, enjoyed by players worldwide.

Media Contact

Avner Amram, Logic Wiz, 972 533554738, [email protected], Http://www.Logic-Wiz.com

SOURCE Logic Wiz