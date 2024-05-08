Logical Biological Honoured with The King's Award for Enterprise

On the back of Logical Biological's recent recognition in the Financial Times 1000 Fastest Growing Companies in Europe listing, we have now been honoured with a Kings Award for Enterprise (the most prestigious business award in the UK). This prestigious award recognises Logical Biological's excellence in International Trade for Outstanding Short-Term Growth in overseas sales over the last three years (2020-2022).
SANDWICH, United Kingdom, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Logical Biological, a leader in the provision of high-quality biological specimens, has been honoured with a King's Award for Enterprise. This prestigious award recognises Logical Biological's excellence in International Trade for Outstanding Short-Term Growth in overseas sales over the last three years (2020-2022), which amounted to a more than one hundred and seventy per cent increase in international revenues during the period. This growth was achieved organically, amidst the challenging circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic and is a mark of the company's excellent reputation and unwavering commitment to providing high-quality biospecimens to its diagnostic and therapeutic customers.
The King's Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen's Awards for Enterprise, were renamed last year to reflect His Majesty The King's desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II's by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The Award programme, now in its 58th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country.
"We are delighted to receive the King's Award for International Trade, which affirms our role as a leader in the global biospecimens market," expressed Dr James Steggles, Managing Director of Logical Biological. "This award is a testament to the tireless efforts of our team and the trust our customers place in us as their supplier of choice for high-quality biospecimens. This recognition is not just an award but a reflection of Logical Biological's dedication to contribute to a healthier world."
Over the three-year period, Logical Biological worked with a record number of customers, including many of the top 10 global leading companies in In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) test manufacturing. It shipped products to twenty-four countries (including the USA, Germany, South Korea, Ireland, and Australia), and continues to expand its reach globally. The success of Logical Biological can be attributed to its comprehensive range of biological samples and its commitment to quality, reliability, customer service, and responsiveness. The company's deep understanding of the international scientific community's needs, coupled with its focus on a customer-centric approach and strict quality control protocols, ensure superior product quality and customer satisfaction.
Lowri Cope, Commercial Director at Logical Biological, added, "We are immensely proud to be recognized for our outstanding growth in international trade. Our strong relationships within the global IVD community form the foundation of our success. We are excited to continue this trajectory, expanding our partnerships and enhancing our role in diagnostics and therapeutic research and development."
The award follows Logical Biological's recent achievement of ranking 149th in the "FT 1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies" list.
Logical Biological specialise in providing human serum, plasma, swabs, tissues, PBMCs and other biological specimens for diagnostics and therapeutic research and development. With a strong focus on quality, Logical Biological are ISO9001:2015 certified and provide a comprehensive range of products to their global customer base from diseased and healthy donors, directly collected from donor centres and blood banks around the globe.
Media Contact
JR Steggles, Logical Biological, 44 7575 910753, [email protected], https://logicalbiological.com/
SOURCE Logical Biological
