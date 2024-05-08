Logical Biological Honoured with The King's Award for Enterprise

'We are delighted to receive the King's Award for International Trade, which affirms our role as a leader in the global biospecimens market. It is a testament to the tireless efforts of our team and the trust our customers place in us as their supplier' expressed Dr James Steggles, Managing Director Post this

"We are delighted to receive the King's Award for International Trade, which affirms our role as a leader in the global biospecimens market," expressed Dr James Steggles, Managing Director of Logical Biological. "This award is a testament to the tireless efforts of our team and the trust our customers place in us as their supplier of choice for high-quality biospecimens. This recognition is not just an award but a reflection of Logical Biological's dedication to contribute to a healthier world."

Over the three-year period, Logical Biological worked with a record number of customers, including many of the top 10 global leading companies in In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) test manufacturing. It shipped products to twenty-four countries (including the USA, Germany, South Korea, Ireland, and Australia), and continues to expand its reach globally. The success of Logical Biological can be attributed to its comprehensive range of biological samples and its commitment to quality, reliability, customer service, and responsiveness. The company's deep understanding of the international scientific community's needs, coupled with its focus on a customer-centric approach and strict quality control protocols, ensure superior product quality and customer satisfaction.

Lowri Cope, Commercial Director at Logical Biological, added, "We are immensely proud to be recognized for our outstanding growth in international trade. Our strong relationships within the global IVD community form the foundation of our success. We are excited to continue this trajectory, expanding our partnerships and enhancing our role in diagnostics and therapeutic research and development."

The award follows Logical Biological's recent achievement of ranking 149th in the "FT 1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies" list.

About Logical Biological:

Logical Biological specialise in providing human serum, plasma, swabs, tissues, PBMCs and other biological specimens for diagnostics and therapeutic research and development. With a strong focus on quality, Logical Biological are ISO9001:2015 certified and provide a comprehensive range of products to their global customer base from diseased and healthy donors, directly collected from donor centres and blood banks around the globe.

