LogicGate Named a Leader in Governance Risk & Compliance by Independent Research Firm

LogicGate Risk Cloud is accelerating GRC with a modern, flexible user experience, receiving the highest score possible in innovation, user experience and cited for a simplified pricing model

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LogicGate, a leading provider of Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions through its Risk Cloud® platform, today announced it was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Governance, Risk, And Compliance Platforms, Q4 2023 report. Forrester conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the most significant GRC platform providers, utilizing a 25-criterion approach to thoroughly research, analyze, and score the leading providers. The assessment encompassed considerations of current and future offerings, strategic approaches, customer feedback, and market presence.

Notably, its Risk Cloud platform garnered the highest possible scores across eight criteria, including user experience, innovation, IT/cyber risk management, workflow and process automation, policy and procedure management, content delivery, mapping, and maintenance, and pricing flexibility and transparency.

The Forrester Wave™ states, "LogicGate has pursued an aggressive innovation strategy in recent years to deliver a flexible, user-friendly, no-code platform — and it's paying off. LogicGate is on par in terms of vision and roadmap, with a healthy dose of planned AI and automation features. Its roadmap prioritizes enhancements to user experience, embedded AI services, and enhanced cybersecurity tools for control analysis, risk quantification, and evidence collection integrations."

The report also notes, "LogicGate Risk Cloud's user experience is second to none — reference customers consistently gave it their highest rating compared with other vendors. It's also strong in IT risk management, with platform-native FAIR analysis as well as policy management, which leverages its OpenAI integration to generate policy content."

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to driving innovation and delivering consistent, exceptional value to our customers," stated Matt Kunkel, CEO of LogicGate. "Being recognized as a Leader by Forrester is a true honor, validating for us our position as a global leader in the market. We believe this acknowledgment underscores our employee's dedication to setting the pace and redefining standards in the dynamic GRC landscape."

Download The Forrester Wave™ Governance, Risk, and Compliance, Q4 2023 Report.

Risk Cloud is a no-code risk and compliance platform purpose-built to scale and streamline risk assessment, regulatory compliance, and strategic decision-making. The platform ensures proactive risk mitigation and strategic alignment with a user-friendly interface, automated processes, advanced analytics, and real-time insights.

About LogicGate

LogicGate® is a global leader in transformative risk management and compliance solutions. Our award-winning Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) platform, Risk Cloud®, enables customers to understand and navigate risks, turning them into strategic advantages.

