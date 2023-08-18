LogicGate Ranked Among Fastest-Growing Private Companies on Inc. 5000 List

Inc. Recognizes LogicGate to Fastest-Growing Private Companies List for the Third Year in a Row

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LogicGate, a leading provider of transformative risk and compliance solutions through its Risk Cloud® platform, was named to the Inc. 5000, a list of the fastest-growing privately held U.S. companies, for the third year in a row. Ranking at No. 1844, LogicGate is placed in the top 40% of all private companies in the US.

"Our presence on the Inc. 5000 list for a third consecutive year is a remarkable achievement that highlights the reciprocal relationship between our customers and employees," said Matt Kunkel, LogicGate Chief Executive Officer. "The combined dedication, trust, and collaboration have been pivotal in driving our sustained growth at scale, fostering a dynamic partnership where our customers' evolving needs fuel our innovation, and our employees' unwavering commitment propels us forward. This recognition is a tribute to their joint efforts, and we're excited to continue this journey together, creating mutual success and embracing new horizons."

Founded in 2015 by three GRC consultants who knew there was a better way for customers to automate and implement effective GRC programs, LogicGate has grown into a company of 265 dedicated employees, helping customers in healthcare, financial services, telecom, and other highly regulated industries keep their organizations secure and turn risk into strategic opportunity. At its core, LogicGate works to empower companies with flexible, easy-to-use technology that steers the course of their success, transforming business risk into business growth.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 — with the fast growth that requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

