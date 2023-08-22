LogicGate Strengthens Executive Team with New Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Strategic Growth Initiatives

LogicGate Appoints Jonathan Skinner as Chief Marketing Officer

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LogicGate, a leading provider of next-generation Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions through its acclaimed Risk Cloud® platform, proudly welcomes Jonathan Skinner as Chief Marketing Officer. With the appointment of Skinner, LogicGate bolsters its senior leadership team, bringing in industry veterans to fuel its impressive growth trajectory and establish itself as a market-leading provider of innovative GRC solutions.

Bringing a wealth of experience in driving successful marketing strategies, pipeline growth, and brand development, Skinner assumes a critical role in guiding LogicGate's marketing endeavors and expanding the brand's global presence. As an accomplished software marketing leader, he joins LogicGate after serving as CMO at Sectigo, a leading provider of digital certificate lifecycle management, where he played a pivotal role in rebranding the company and achieving substantial growth during his tenure.

"We are delighted to welcome Jonathan Skinner," said Matt Kunkel, Chief Executive Officer at LogicGate. "His strategic acumen, proven leadership, and profound expertise in the SaaS industry, including the development of customer-centric marketing campaigns and data-driven approaches, perfectly align with our vision to lead the GRC industry and deliver unparalleled experiences to our valued customers."

Skinner's appointment comes amidst a period of unprecedented growth in the GRC industry, projected to achieve a 15.42% CAGR by 2027. LogicGate, with its comprehensive suite of governance, risk management, and compliance applications, is poised for further expansion through product innovation and brand development, empowering customers to transform everyday business risks into strategic opportunities.

"I am thrilled to embark on this growth journey with LogicGate's world-class team," said Skinner. "The organization's innovative GRC solutions, customer-centric approach, and forward-thinking culture present an exceptional opportunity to drive growth and make a significant impact in the industry. I look forward to collaborating with the talented marketing professionals at LogicGate and leveraging innovative strategies to elevate the brand to new heights."

The addition of Jonathan Skinner as Chief Marketing Officer marks a pivotal moment for LogicGate as it continues to pave the way in the GRC industry, redefining how organizations manage and navigate complex risk and compliance landscapes.

For more information on how LogicGate seamlessly unites privacy and security with Risk Cloud, visit the LogicGate website.

About LogicGate

LogicGate®, creator of the Risk Cloud® platform, is redefining the way businesses think about risk. Through the proactive management of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) processes via the no-code, agile Risk Cloud, hundreds of customers rely on Risk Cloud to improve organizational efficiency, reduce costs and enable revenue generation and retention. In addition to earning recognition for its technology innovation from Gartner and G2, the global company has received accolades from Crain's Chicago Business, Built in Chicago and the Chicago Tribune for its company culture and was recognized in Inc. 5000 2023.

Media Contact

Michael Becce, LogicGate, 732-616-1163, [email protected], https://www.logicgate.com/

SOURCE LogicGate