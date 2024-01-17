LogicGate Welcomes Jen Renna as New Chief Customer Officer

New CCO to Drive Enhanced Customer Satisfaction and Propel Growth in the GRC Industry.

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Demonstrating the company's commitment to delivering exceptional customer experience, LogicGate, a leader in innovative Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions, announces the appointment of Jen Renna as its new Chief Customer Officer, effective December 11th, 2023.

With over 25 years of expertise spanning sales, account management, and customer success, Renna adds a wealth of experience to LogicGate's leadership team. Renna has a proven track record in establishing scalable global teams in leadership roles at eBay, Acquia, and Zeta Global, and in her most recent position at Rapid7, she spearheaded the customer success organization with a focus on Fortune 500 clients, driving rapid growth with an extensive evolution of the customer experience. Renna's customer-centric background seamlessly aligns with LogicGate's core value of empowering customers and her aptitude for unearthing business development opportunities is critical to company growth.

"Jen's appointment deepens our commitment to delivering maximum value for our customers. Her established track record in building scalable processes and commitment to customer satisfaction perfectly align with our goals," said Andy Ruse, President of Field Operations at LogicGate. "We look forward to her advising our customer-facing teams, helping our customers succeed in their GRC programs and driving business results."

In her new role, Renna will oversee LogicGate's customer operations, working directly with customer success and services teams. With a renewed focus on evolving the customer experience and proactive churn prevention, she will play a pivotal role in driving relationships and strengthen the company's client relations with the growing enterprise customer base.

"It's such an exciting time to join LogicGate. Recognition from the Forrester Wave™ report has generated a great deal of industry buzz which is creating new opportunities and additional momentum for the company to embrace," said Renna. "The organization's focus on innovation, effectiveness and its partnership-driven business model has built an outstanding reputation for customer satisfaction and I'm excited to play a role in upholding that credibility."

As LogicGate continues to lead the GRC industry, Jen Renna's appointment marks a pivotal step in our continued journey towards unrivaled customer service and innovative risk management solutions.

For more information about LogicGate and its innovative GRC solutions, please visit LogicGate's website.

About LogicGate

LogicGate® is a global leader in transformative risk management and compliance solutions. Our award-winning Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) platform, Risk Cloud®, is built with usability in mind, including a no-code interface and graph-database management, enabling customers to understand and navigate risks through a centralized framework. With an unwavering commitment to fostering business resilience in dynamic landscapes, LogicGate is actively driving innovation and creating strategic advantages for risk management in the business environment. Learn more about our solutions by visiting http://www.logicgate.com and/or join us on LinkedIn.

